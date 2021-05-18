GHL’s Pandemic of Performance

TO ADDRESS the challenges that small businesses face during this pandemic, Guardian Holdings (GHL) partnered with advertising executive Ernie Ross’ ReThink and the University of Peace for a free four-week webinar, featuring global thinkers on wellness, entrepreneurship and branding.
While the initiative was geared toward regional participants, it attracted people worldwide.
The programme ran from April 21 to May 12 with 12 webinars.
“Pandemic of Performance is built upon three platforms of engagement with the public, which consisted of insightful and inspirational talks and transformative workshops,” is written on the website built by ReThink for the initiative.
Ayesha Boucaud-Claxton, head of GHL’s global branding and communities said the initiative is one of several the regional insurance group embarked on to connect with the communities it serves.
And while the company’s initial target was 1,500 registrants, they managed to net 2,600 for the duration of the programme.
She said three pillars emerged during the pandemic regardless of country—mental health and wellness, innovation and creativity and branding and entrepreneurship.
“So those were the three areas which are very aligned to our core values and which are very aligned to where we see ourselves in the environment and that is leadership and innovation, academic development, health and wellness. Those are four strong pillars that we focus on,” she said in an interview with Express Business last week.
“When we came up with this, we wanted to gift it. It was not something we wanted to charge people to attend. So we approached several speakers that are at the top of their game that we felt could deliver this to our Caribbean people in the world. And those speakers, in terms of wellness and health, were Dr Tal Ben Shahar and Dr Guila Clara Kessous,” she said.
So why did Guardian want to do this?
“A lot of mom and pop shops, a lot of small businesses are struggling. They cannot find themselves in a pandemic. Some of them cannot recover. And with this branding and entrepreneurship programme, it was a four-part series that started in week two. It was important that we embraced these people, and show them that there are ways to think differently, there are ways to brand, there are ways to do business differently. And that’s what the “Intangience” methodology did.
“The other parts of the series, week three and week four, were based on innovation and creativity. A lot of us do not know how to start. And this is what innovation and creativity was all about: how to start, how to change the mindset, how to convert adverse adversity to success,” she said.
Boucaud-Claxton said the programme was viewed as a success point.
“Clearly there was a need because people responded and when I say people responded, we’re not talking about T&T. We’re talking as far as the United Kingdom, the United States. We had a lot of Caribbean/regional people joining us from Jamaica, Barbados. We had Netherlands, Dutch Caribbean and I can go on and on.
“But while that is a mark and a milestone of success for us, I think what would be another success point for us is that people walk away with the learnings. And even if not all, some are able to change their mindset and approach to how they approach life, how they approach business, how they approach family, and that will be definitely a success point for us,” she said.
She said GHL rose to the occasion because it’s a Caribbean company with a global philosophy.
“And as a flagship company we know that we have a responsibility. It was more than that for us. It was the ability to gift something and to change a mindset. As I said, this is not a one-off for us. Everything that we are doing, it’s building a community and a society that can take us forward. We feel that webinars such as these, tap into an area that has not been fully tapped into before,” she said.