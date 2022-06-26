Give definitive timeline for implementation

THREE private sector groups, and a local non-profit organisation that focuses on transparency, yesterday said they are extremely concerned that the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act has not been fully proclaimed and implemented.
Expressing the extreme concern yesterday were AMCHAM T&T, the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, The Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association and the Trinidad and Tobago Transparency Institute
In a news release, the groups said: “We are heartened that the Hon Attorney General recently recommitted the Government to its implementation when he said, ‘The Government has placed its highest priority and is fully committed to take the final steps to fully proclaim and to bring into operation this important law’.”
But the groups said they “are utterly disappointed that the lack of ‘readiness’ of state enterprises, over which the Government has ultimate control, may further delay the full implementation of the Act.”
They said the issue of the lack of readiness of the state bodies “must be addressed as a matter of priority to ensure it is not a limitation in the implementation of the Act.”
Last Wednesday, in a statement to Parliament, Attorney General Reginald Armour said T&T is not ready to implement the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act
“Proclamation (of the procurement legislation) without everyone being ready is a recipe for disaster,” said Armour, adding that less than one month after his assumption to office, he engaged in correspondence with two important stakeholders, namely the Officer of the Procurement Regulator (OPR) and the Judiciary.
Armour said the reply from the OPR, dated April 13, 2022, indicated while some public bodies had commenced the process of getting ready for compliance with the Act, there was, however, “significant work to be undertaken to establish the required system and processes”.
In an interview with the Express on Wednesday, Procurement Regulator, Moonilal Lalchan said of the 314 public bodies which would fall under the Act, the OPR has only had communication with 70 of them since 2020.
“Not all the ministries have taken this seriously and appointed someone in charge of getting this done. So there is some level of truth in what the Attorney General said that some ministries are not ready,” Lalchan said.
Yesterday, the four organisations said: “We call on the Government to give a definite timeline for the Act’s implementation and commit the necessary time and resources to ensure this is met.”
The organisations said they have been active participants in this process for the past decade in collaboration with several other groups under the banner of the Private Sector Civil Society Organisation.
“We support the view of the JCC that the full implementation of the Act is possible before the reading of the 2023 National budget. The full implementation of this Act is a step toward strengthening the rule of law in Trinidad and Tobago and increasing investor confidence. It will also demonstrate the Government’s commitment to transparency and accountability in the utilisation of public resources,” the four entities said.
In a statement last week, in reaction to the comments made by the Attorney General, the JCC said: “The inability of the present administration to implement this languishing procurement reform legislation is a direct reflection of their lack of commitment to transparency, accountability and value for money when spending public funds. Hiding now behind this new stated excuse that they are acting responsibly is an indictment on their performance in public office.”