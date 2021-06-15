Give SMEs grants not loans

ONE of medical equipment supplier Angenie Jairam’s first missions, if she is elected president of the Couva/Point Lisas Chamber of Commerce (CPLCC), is to lobby the Government to provide direct liquidity support for the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) who are on life support, due to the economic impact caused by Covid-19.
Speaking with Express Business last week Friday, Jairam, who is currently second vice-president of the chamber said she threw her hat in the ring for the June 23, 2021, internal elections, as she believes now is the time to address the concerns affecting the business community, especially the SME sector.
“With the second lockdown implemented to curb the spread of the virus, SMEs were severely affected and their ability to function, causes severe liquidity shortages and this is where I think Government’s intervention is needed. That’s because without assistance many of them can permanently be closed.”
Another priority on Jairam’s agenda, once she is elected to head the regional business group, is to speak with each member individually to address their concerns and needs.
She said, “I will be open to their ideas and suggestions, and where possible, in consultation with my board, those ideas would be implemented. I also propose offering business training services for all our members, in conjunction with engaging experts in various fields. This will be accompanied by technical assistance for businesses to update their accounts, satisfy their statutory payments, and structure their business models so that they can be more competitive.”
Jairam, who is the owner of Angie Jairam Enterprises and DNA Associates Ltd, said her focus will also be to collaborate much more closely with the industries that operate on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate with a view of understanding their peculiar challenges.
“I also intend to host conversations with both Plipdeco and the National Gas Company with a view of understanding what it will take to make this industrial estate both competitive and sustainable. Also I will work with the business community of Couva, California and all other surrounding communities for a more improved public/private sector relationship and leveraging such relationships to place Couva to obtain city status,” she said.
With non-essential businesses closed, Jairam said the chamber is lobbying the Government and banking sector directly to work with these enterprises in order to give them a fighting chance of survival.
She voiced disappointment the Government has not reached out to the various business groups to discuss the state of the private sector; how creating an enabling business post-Covid environment can be achieved; creating deeper and more sustainable linkages and begin formulating a plan for the rapid expansion of the non-oil sector.
“In addition to this, Government has to understand that the SME sector cannot carry too much debt, and should scrap the SME loan programme and collaborate with the business chambers and banks to place an injection of equity financing into the various SME and family-based enterprises to ensure their reopening and sustained operations in a post-Covid world.”
She said another telling factor is the continuous shortage of foreign exchange, which is serving as a serious inhibitor for business continuity.
“Dialogue is a must. In this manner, ideas and viewpoints can be exchanged, and a meaningful consensus can be arrived at. In this way, commitment to see these ideas and pathways into the near future will be prevalent as everyone will feel a deep sense of collective ownership,” she said.
DNA Associates surviving Covid
Touching on her own business, Jairam said she owns a medical services company that supplies, among other things, oxygen, medical air, nitrous oxide, carbon dioxide and nitrogen. From the onset of the deadly virus, her business has been busy, as its services have been contracted by the health sector and to ensure that the nation’s health centres remain well-prepared in the battle against the pandemic.
“We have been busy with our medical gas service here and we are well-placed to offer consultancy services to our Caribbean neighbours, Jairam said.
When the Covid positive cases and fatalities began an alarming upward trend in May, she noted that requests for oxygen, other types of medical gases and other supplies were coming on a regular basis.
“My business is continually sourcing other suppliers of the much-needed oxygen, and I am working day and night with the supply chains for this commodity so that it is not at all compromised. This takes a strong sense of duty and commitment to see things through. Failure is not an option.”
Asked whether she had to downsize staff, Jairam said fortunately she had not; she had staff operate on rotation as well as work from home. “This system worked well and I wanted to do my best to assist my staff during these difficult and unpredictable times. This is the time for business owners to help their employees or work together in challenging times.”
Asked what the pandemic has taught her as a business owner, the aspiring chamber president said faith in God is a must to hold on to and secondly, each business owner must adopt the concept of business planning, especially when it comes to planning for various scenarios.
“Another lesson learned is that business owners must value their staff and other important stakeholders. But the most important lessons are to be good to everyone, foster good personal and business relationships, build a good name and reputation based on truth, integrity and respect,” Jairam said.
MORE INFO
Angenie “Angie” Jairam is a medical gas specialist and a certified medical gas inspector trained in the field of disease and infection control, bio medical and ambulatory aids equipment. She is also trained to design, supply and install medical gas equipment piped into hospitals and medical facilities under strict laws, codes, and standards.
In 2013, Angie was invited to join the Couva Point Lisas Chamber of Commerce (CPLCC).
She intuitively saw the threads of opportunity that wind through the organisation, bringing them together in a shared objective of helping the business sector of Couva and Point Lisas in particular and the wider business community as a whole.
Her eight-year rise in the Chamber, was first in 2014 when she was elected CPLCC Assistant Secretary on the Board, then re-elected to third vice-president in 2017 and 2nd vice-president in 2018.