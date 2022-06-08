Telecommunications Services of T&T (TSTT) is emphatically stating that there was no “technical glitch” on its e-tender platform. The platform was used in the submission of bids for the central block at the Port of Spain General Hospital by its client, the Urban Development Corporation of T&T (UDeCOTT).
In a news release yesterday, TSTT said the company’s due diligence assessment revealed that UDeCOTT’s inability to access the bid submission for Universal Structures Ltd was caused by a temporary disruption in Internet connectivity with the vendor’s Internet provider when the vendor was uploading its company’s bid submission.
TSTT categorically stated that it is not the vendor’s Internet service provider.
While the Express could not confirm who UDeCOTT’s Internet provider was, the other Internet service providers in the country are Flow, Digicel, Green Dot and Amplia Communications.
TSTT further stated that its e-tender platform is built on the tenets of transparency, fairness, accountability, and security.
“Developed in accordance with international best practices, e-tender operates in full compliance with national legislation and has successfully addressed some of the perennial challenges associated with traditional tendering,” the company said.
The majority State-owned company reiterated that the connectivity issue or “technical glitch” was external to TSTT and the e-tender platform and such attribution is unfounded.
Given recent reports and attempts to challenge the integrity of the platform and the tendering process, TSTT said it has engaged an external independent party to confirm that all documents were lodged before the closing time and that the process was transparent.
It was reported in a daily newspaper last weekend that, on May 20, which was the deadline for the submission of bids, two bidders and their respective prices were listed as successfully uploaded on the e-tender platform.
However, an issue reportedly arose on May 23 when the successful bidders, Yorke Structures and Steel Structures, were informed that a third company was also in the running and would be making a presentation on the same day.
UDeCOTT in a news release on Monday indicated that at 4.05 p.m. on May 20, the e-tender box was opened and the online e-tender register showed Yorke Structures Ltd and Steel Structures Ltd as the successful tender submissions.
However, checks of UDeCOTT’s e-tender server logs recorded that three receipts were issued, one to each of three proponents confirming that three tender submissions were successfully uploaded at the following times all on the Friday. The e-tender server logs reported submissions by Yorke Structures Ltd at 11.47 a.m.; Universal Structures Ltd at 12.16 p.m. and Steel Structures Ltd at 2.24 p.m.
It noted that the company immediately contacted the owner and manager of the e-tender software, TSTT, to explain this discrepancy.
Bring on procurement regulator
Meanwhile, the Joint Consultative Council for the Construction Industry (JCC) president Fazir Khan yesterday told the Express via e-mail that the Government needs to “stop procrastinating” and fully operationalise the Office of the Procurement Regulator.
Khan said this would result in independent oversight of the tender process for special-purpose companies spending public money.
“As it stands, the public is still waiting on the Attorney General to take a note to Cabinet to have the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Regulations take lawful effect,” he added.