Global food prices fall further in January

T&T’s Tax Appeal Board ordered the Board of Inland Revenue (BIR) to pay ANSA Motors $209,510 after the BIR fined the company and when the matter came before the Tax Appeal Board, failed to legally represent itself or allow its officers to give evidence.

The case—involving the BIR and ANSA Motors, a subsidiary of ANSA McAL—was unearthed last Thursday, a day after Attorney General Reginald Armour held a news conference to discuss a disappearing file and the failure of the State to appear in a cost adjudication matter involving nine former murder accused.