TRINIDAD and Tobago’s slow rollout of its Covid-19 vaccination programme will limit the country’s short-term prospects, while frequent shortages of foreign exchange harm the country’s longer-term prospects.
Those assessments come from Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research in the August 2021 Caribbean edition of its Latin America Monitor publication.
In a footnote, the document makes clear that its research is NOT a comment on Fitch Ratings credit ratings and that Fitch Ratings analysts do not share data or information with Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research.
The report provides analyses on Barbados, Guyana, St Lucia, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Cayman Islands, Virgin Islands, Bermuda and T&T. The publication’s chapter on T&T’s economic outlook is headlined “Strong Export Growth, H221 Consumption Rebound to Power Recovery’” H221 refers to the second half of 2021.
The Fitch Solutions report says this country’s slow vaccination campaign has led it to revise downwards its estimates of growth in the domestic economy and undermines the recovery from its Covid-induced economic depression.
“As a result, we at Fitch Solutions have revised down our 2021 real GDP forecast to 4.4 per cent, from 5.3 per cent previously. We forecast growth of 2.1 per cent in 2022.”
The report also makes the case that the slow vaccination campaign and a surge in cases in the second quarter of 2021 will limit the rebound in domestic private consumption.
“We forecast private consumption growth of 4.0 per cent in 2021, a downward revision from our previous forecast of 4.3 per cent. We had previously highlighted that the market’s limited capacity to roll out a Covid-19 vaccine would pose downside risks to growth in 2021.
“As of June 14, only 11.8 per cent of the population had received at least one dose of a vaccine. Our pharmaceuticals team, implying that the islands will not have their priority populations fully vaccinated until February 2022.”
The Fitch Solutions analysts said the Covid-19 pandemic, as well, caused T&T to experience “its largest recession since 1983 in 2020,” as the Government-imposed restrictions “significantly undermined demand for T&T’s energy exports and local public health restrictions limited mobility and commercial activity”.
The research firm also argues that constrained fiscal and monetary policy will offer limited support to the economic recovery.
“We forecast that total public expenditures will decline 5.7 per cent in 2021, extending a trend in which the Government has cut spending every year since 2014 as lower commodity prices weakened government revenues,” Fitch Solutions said.
Forex shortages
On the issues restricting investment in the domestic economy, Fitch Solutions stated: “A weak business environment will continue to deter investment, restricting the country’s long-term growth potential.
“T&T receives a 41.9 out of 100 in the ‘Trade and Investment’ subcomponent of our Operational Risk Index, below the Caribbean average of 47.6. This score reflects an inefficient bureaucracy and frequent US dollar shortages, which inhibit investment and undermine businesses’ ability to import inventories and capital goods.
“In recent years, these factors, combined with lower energy prices, have undermined investment in the Trinidadian energy sector.”
In Fitch Solutions Operational Risk Index, higher scores reflect lower risk. Among the countries that have better scores that T&T on the Operational Risk Index are: Barbados (49.4), The Bahamas (49.3), St Kitts and Nevis (47.7) and Antigua and Barbuda (47.6).
According to the Fitch Solutions analysis on T&T, while its commodities team has highlighted LNG as a commodity of the future, “…we expect investment will trend lower in the years ahead, causing a long-term decline in liquids production from our forecasted peak in 2022”.
“Therefore, we forecast real GDP growth will average 1.7 per cent from 2021 to 2030, though 4.4 per cent growth in 2021 will prop up the 10-year average. While 1.7 per cent is above the -0.1 per cent average from 2010 to 2019, our forecasts imply that real GDP will fail to reach ten years.”
T&T companies and individuals have suffered restricted access to foreign exchange since the last quarter of 2014, when the plunge in the global prices for the country’s oil, natural gas and petrochemical exports reduced the amount of foreign exchange the country earned.
Opening economy
On a more optimistic note, Fitch Solutions envisaged that the Government would open up more of the economy in the second half of 2021, based on information that was available to the research firm as at June 15.
“We expect the government will begin loosening public health restrictions as the latest surge fades in the coming months, which will bolster economic activity in H221,” the research firm said, adding: “We also expect firms to boost production and re-hire workers in H221, increasing private consumption.”
Weaker Jamaica dollar
Of the Jamaican economy, Fitch Solutions said the Jamaican dollar (JMD) will continue to weaken against the US dollar (USD) in 2021 as the country’s domestic tourism industry faces a slow recovery, limiting US dollar inflows.
“In the long term, a stronger outlook for growth and tourism will limit the JMD’s depreciation, but elevated inflation, dovish monetary policy and persistent current account deficits will keep the unit on its long-range depreciatory path,” said the research firm.