LAST week saw 1,346,042 shares traded on first tier market, a decrease of 14.24 per cent on the previous week’s total of 1,569,519 shares crossing the floor. The value of the shares traded was up by 15.62 per cent to $14,347,690.73 from the previous week’s value of $12,409,110.29.

JMMB Group Ltd (JMMGBL) was the volume leader capturing 55.64 per cent of the market activity or 748,890 shares traded. JMMBGL has been in the top three for the past three weeks. In second place was, Sagicor Financial Corporation (SFC) with 18.45 per cent or 248,280 shares traded, followed by Massy Holdings Ltd (MASSY) with 7.44 per cent or 100,178 shares traded.

Thanks but no thanks. Wheel and come again. This is the message president of the Public Services Association Watson Duke has sent to UNC political leader Kamla Persad Bissessar, who on Tuesday called for unity with the trade union movement, ahead of next year’s general election.

THE Chief Executive Officer of the Heritage Petroleum Company Mike Wylie has taken leave of absence from the job on medical grounds. This was confirmed by chairman of Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Company (TPH) Wilfred Espinet, who said the CEO was on sick leave.

SUNWING Travel Group, the Toronto, Canada-headquartered tour operator, is proposing to invest at least US$100 million ($680 million) in Tobago to create a 325-room, all-inclusive resort in the location on Courland Bay on Tobago’s east coast, which was once occupied by Turtle Beach Resort.

TAKE a bite and see what happens when soca meets cocoa. That was the invitation from soca star Machel Montano at the launch of the rebranded Montanos Chocolate bar yesterday at The Cocoa Pod at Gordon Street, Port of Spain.