LAST week saw 1,346,042 shares traded on first tier market, a decrease of 14.24 per cent on the previous week’s total of 1,569,519 shares crossing the floor. The value of the shares traded was up by 15.62 per cent to $14,347,690.73 from the previous week’s value of $12,409,110.29.
JMMB Group Ltd (JMMGBL) was the volume leader capturing 55.64 per cent of the market activity or 748,890 shares traded. JMMBGL has been in the top three for the past three weeks. In second place was, Sagicor Financial Corporation (SFC) with 18.45 per cent or 248,280 shares traded, followed by Massy Holdings Ltd (MASSY) with 7.44 per cent or 100,178 shares traded.