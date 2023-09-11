THE Chatham Water Treatment Plant has been under producing, having fallen into disrepair.
This was revealed by the Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales at the Guapo/Cap de Ville pipeline project over the weekend, as he updated that work will be done on the Chatham plant in 2024.
He said that two weeks ago the conditions from the Interamerican Development Bank, to obtain access to the financing, were completed and a major component of the programme is the refurbishment of Chatham plant.
Gonzales said that after obtaining and signing off on the loan last year, the ministry had been establishing units in WASA and the Ministry of Public Utilities.
He said that once the plant is properly refurbished, it will be restored to its full capacity which will lead to it producing over three million gallons of water per day.
Gonzales said in addition to completing the refurbishment of this plant there are also plans for a new well in the Chatham area, bringing the plant to its full design capacity of three million gallons of water per day which will positively impact over 25,000 people in Point Fortin.