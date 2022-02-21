Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales has knocked Opposition MP Barry Padarath for disseminating wrong information to the public with respect to last Wednesday’s blackout.
At a news conference on Sunday, Padarath said Gonzales’ comments about the power outage, at the Parliament sitting last Friday in response to an urgent question, contradicted statements made by T&TEC general manager Kelvin Ramsook.
Padarath had called on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Energy Minister Stuart Young to provide answers on whether the islandwide blackout was caused by a gas shortage.
Gonzales provided an excerpt of his statement from Parliament in the “interest of transparency and truthfulness”.
The excerpt stated:
“Madam Speaker, on Wednesday, 16th February 2022 at 12.52 p.m., a short circuit fault occurred on a 12,000 volts (12k V) overhead line which crosses under the two (2) 220,000 volts (220k V) transmission overhead lines, which connects the T&TEC system to the Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU) power station in La Brea, the system’s largest power station.
“As a result of the fault, initial indications are that the 12k V overhead line conductor burst and made contact with both 220k V transmission circuits causing them to suffer simultaneous short circuit faults. Protective systems immediately took these transmission circuits out of service, as they were designed to, resulting however in the instantaneous disconnection of the TGU power station from the T&TEC system.”
The Minister stated that deliberately misleading the population by misrepresenting the official records of Parliament when such can be so easily verified is rather unfortunate. “I wish to advise the UNC and their spokespersons that our country demands and deserves better,” he stated.
The electricity blackout, which impacted Trinidad but not Tobago, lasted more than 12 hours. It disrupted the country as, in some areas, it impacted the water life , caused traffic gridlock, the early closure of businesses and schools as well as inconveniencing thousands of users of mobile and land telecommunication devices.
The Government has promised an independent investigation into the incident, as Gonzales said he would be making recommendations to Cabinet to ensure that another such situation does not reoccur.
The electricity blackout resulted in the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) indicating that most of its treatment facilities and booster stations had been severely affected.
“These include: 40 Water Treatment Plants, 107 Booster Stations, 210 groundwater sources, as well as desalination and wastewater facilities located across North and South Trinidad are out of operation. Some facilities are operating on limited power capacity through generator supply,” WASA said in a statement.
It warned customers that “it may take 24 to 72 hours for the supply to normalize to some affected areas”.