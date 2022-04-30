Gonzales looks into feasibility of Beetham wastewater plant

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said his ministry is doing a feasibility study to determine whether the controversial, and now abandoned, Beetham Wastewater Reuse Plant (BWRP) can be made operational.
In February, the National Gas Company (NGC) transferred the assets of BWRP to the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).
But Gonzales says the utility still has to decide whether it’s feasible to finish.
“The reuse of the millions of litres of water from the Beetham wastewater facility is being examined by the ministry and WASA to determine its financial feasibility,” Gonzales told the Sunday Express yesterday.
“I want to be in a position to have a comprehensive review between WASA and NGC completed in two to three months. Once I am satisfied with the review, I will determine the next step. I don’t believe we can continue to have 13 million imperial gallons (MIG) of highly treated wastewater from that plant being thrown into the ocean when this can be easily put to industrial usage and so many other uses,” Gonzales explained.
He explained that the Beetham Wastewater Treatment Plant was constructed and commissioned in 2002 by the then-Manning administration.
However, it disposes of 13-14 MIG of treated water a day into the ocean.
The Beetham Wastewater Reuse Plant, which was conceived by the People’s Partnership administration, was a plan to reuse the wastewater for industrial purposes.
NGC, which was the client, terminated the contract with Super Industrial Services for the BWRP project on November 20, 2015, and in March 2016, it took possession of the BWRP project’s assets from SIS.
“The project was intended to capture the water (that 13 MIG) from the plant and run a pipeline to the Point Lisas Industrial Estate. They would construct a further treatment facility to treat the water and convert it into industrial uses so it can be utilised to support the plants,” said Gonzales.
He said the problem with the project “started with the cost and the inflated costs”.
Furthermore, their business plan was that when the NGC captured the water and treated it, the NGC was going to sell the water to WASA.
“That was the business model that they were following. The water that the plant would have captured, piped into Point Lisas, convert for industrial uses by NGC—it was an NGC-funded project. WASA was going to purchase that water from NGC at a high premium so the project would not have benefited WASA. It would have really caused further pain to the financial stability of WASA, in addition to the pain it was already going through coming out of its desalination contracts.
“In their model, they intended to utilise the subventions that WASA received from the Government to purchase that water from NGC. So apart from the cost, the business model was a flawed business model that would have further bankrupted WASA,” said Gonzales.
He said the project was aborted when the PNM Government came back into office in 2015.
In total, NGC expended over $1 billion on the project and wrote off $943.7 million from its books.
All the assets of the project—pipes, pumps, tools and five million-gallon tanks were transferred to WASA by the NGC.
In a statement to the Sunday Express, the NGC noted that approval was acquired to transfer the BWRP assets to WASA.
“NGC’s president sent a letter to the CEO of WASA advising of Transfer of Assets to WASA dated 16th November 2020. NGC’s and WASA’s personnel completed verification of the assets at all sites. NGC and WASA agreed on dates for the transfer of custody of sites and assets and completed the physical transfer.
“The handover of the Beetham Estate site, tank farm site, Point Lisas, assets at NGC’s storage site, Point Lisas and assets at Caroni River Bank storage site was completed on February 13, 2022.
“There are ongoing discussions between WASA and NGC relating to custody transfer of the pipes along the Right of Way and the pipes already buried underground. NGC and WASA are finalising the Transfer Agreement for the assets,” the statement said.
Gonzales does not want the assets to go to waste.
“What I am doing is reviewing the assets WASA received from NGC and putting together a committee comprised of both entities to look at the plan again. Some 13 million gallons of treated water which can be put to industrial usage, and examine the financial feasibility of pursuing the project. We will not be utilising the UNC business model, but allow WASA to control the flow of water from the Beetham to the industrial plants, treat the water further and then sell the water more on the estates. By doing that, WASA can improve upon its financial performance and it will liberate the country from its high dependence on desalinmated water,” said Gonzales.
Last week, the Business Express exclusively reported on the WASA strategic action plan for the short and medium term, which was approved by the board of commissioners in January 2022 and submitted to Cabinet in March 2022 where it was ratified before being submitted to the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) for their review.
The plan explored WASA’s options to increase water production and reduce the country’s reliance on Desalcott.
To this end, a water audit will be undertaken by WASA
“Most importantly, the water audit would delineate the areas outside of the Point Lisas Industrial Estate that receive between 50 per cent to 63 per cent of the water from the Desalcott plant, and provide an assessment of the additional volumes and pressures required to replace this desalinated water. This assessment would be a key input in a broader national plan to reduce the country’s reliance on desalination,” the plan said.
Last year, Gonzales had described WASA’s contract as “unsustainable”.
Project scandal
For the past six years, given that the cost to complete the plant was not feasible for the NGC, the wholly State-owned company has sought to find a workable solution exploring the idea of a public-private partnership. The most feasible configuration was completion based on the original project concept, a plant producing reusable water transmitted by a land-based pipeline to Point Lisas for industrial use.
With the NGC unwilling to spend any more money on the plant, going to the market was an option.
On February 19, 2020, the NGC won its lawsuit against SIS over an alleged move to dispose of its assets pending the resolution of arbitration proceedings over the controversial plant.
Justice Joan Charles upheld NGC’s challenge over a series of financial instruments executed by SIS, which it claimed were designed to ensure that NGC would not be able to recoup any money, in the event it succeeds in the arbitration proceedings.
After it was fired, the NGC initiated legal proceedings against SIS, which are still in court.
SIS was once the go-to contractor for NGC’s projects.
Its founder, Krishna Lalla, and NGC’s chairman at the time, Roop Chan Chadeesingh, had shared a business relationship. In addition, NGC’s president, Indar Maharaj, was also chairman of WASA. The project was originally an initiative of WASA.
On September 2, 2013, the NGC had issued requests for proposal (RFPs) for sole bidders (a main contractor with subcontractors) for the Beetham Water Recycling Plant. Fourteen companies had purchased tender documents from NGC and went on a site visit on September 27, 2013.
They were given five weeks to submit a bid, which would have closed by October 28, 2013. However, due to the request of several companies, the deadline was extended to December 10, 2013. By then, only two companies had submitted tenders for the project, which were evaluated by NGC’s own Tenders Committee.
WASA already operates the Beetham Wastewater Treatment Plant, which treats water for domestic use.
In February 2012, WASA signed a US$246 million loan agreement with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) for local waste water management, which included water recycling for industrial use.
At that time, Minister of the Environment and Water Resources Ganga Singh had said that water reused from the Beetham Wastewater Treatment Plant would be directed to the Point Lisas Industrial Estate.
In September 2012, Maharaj had told the Express that WASA did not have the money to pursue the project so it was handed over to NGC.
Questioned then on why NGC was embarking on this project and not WASA, given the dual caps he wears, Maharaj had said: “WASA is also involved to the extent that WASA will be buying the water from NGC. WASA does not have the money to invest in the project. All of these people who would be getting the water are NGC customers, so it is also securing NGC’s business.”