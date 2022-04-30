Gonzales looks into feasibility of Beetham wastewater plant

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said his ministry is doing a feasibility study to determine whether the controversial, and now abandoned, Beetham Wastewater Reuse Plant (BWRP) can be made ope­rational.

In February, the National Gas Company (NGC) transferred the assets of BWRP to the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).

But Gonzales says the utility still has to decide whether it’s feasible to finish.