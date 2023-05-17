Paula Gopee-Scoon (copy)

TRADE Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon

—Photo: Parliament

TRADE Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon says the country is booming with investments and hundreds of jobs have been created.

The minister rubbished all criticisms from the Opposition with respect to a struggling economy, lack of investments and joblessness during the debate of the Finance (Supplementation and Variation of Appropriation) (Financial Year 2023) Bill, 2023 at the Senate sitting on Tuesday.

She said hundreds of jobs are to come with the Phoenix Park Industrial Estate.

Gopee-Scoon said in 2021 there were new investments of at least half a billion dollars.

By 2022, investments were at about $1 billion providing jobs for the people.

“I can tell you for 2023 it’s more than a billion dollars in investments in our country and that means jobs,” she said.

Gopee-Scoon took issue with Opposition Senator Damian Lyder talking about joblessness and that the manufacturing sector has dwindled to 39,000.

She said more than 52,000 people have been employed.

“I tell you 52,000 is the figure we have been using and I am telling you with the exports booming we are definitely going to be employing more than that,” she said.

She boasted that she just went to the Dominican Republic on a trade mission where they started off with 16 businesses going and by the time the second day came there were 23 businesses eager to enter that market.

The minister said she was able to meet with the Government officials there and address the trade barriers.

She said there is always talk about Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and questioned why Local Direct Investment (LDI) is not looked at because this speaks to the confidence of businesses in T&T to invest in this country.

Gopee-Scoon noted a supplemental line item of $9.8 million to facilitate payment to the Phoenix Park Industrial estate.

This money, she said, is to complete the payment on the remaining VAT and do infrastructural works.

She said Lyder made heavy weather that this project was not completed as though Covid-19 did not exist.

She said it is 98 per cent completed as she disclosed, she visited on Saturday.

“I want to tell you 14 investments have been closed at that PPIE estate, before we even cut the ribbon, 14 investments have been closed,” she said.

Gopee-Scoon said local investments total $93 million and are expected to create over 300 jobs.

She said foreign investments total over $200 million and will create as many as 361 jobs.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

NGC still plagued with supply challenges

NGC still plagued with supply challenges

WHILE the Phoenix Park Gas Processors Limited (PPGPL) plant is now back up and running without any disruption to this country’s cooking gas supply, the National Gas Company says it is still experiencing natural gas supply challenges in meeting its total customer demand requirements.

200 get jobs on cruise line

200 get jobs on cruise line

OVER 90 per cent of nationals were successful in the Swiss global cruise line MSC Cruises recruitment drive and will be hired in various suitable areas.

The recruitment drive took place last week at Queen’s Hall, Port of Spain.

Tourism Culture and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell told the Express yesterday that over 200 applicants were interviewed by a recruitment team comprising MSC Cruises and Meridian Recruitment Agency Ltd officials.

Digital economy can create many opportunities

Digital economy can create many opportunities

COVERAGE, especially in rural areas, and affordability are some of the issues that need to be addressed to achieve an efficient digital economy within the region.

This was revealed by Francisco Soto, Huawei’s chief expert in Wireless Solutions, Latin America, and the Caribbean, who said the digital economy brings with it several opportunities, but also new challenges and rules of the game in the global market.

US govt energy official: Extension of 2-year waiver on sanctions ‘depends on Maduro’

US govt energy official: Extension of 2-year waiver on sanctions ‘depends on Maduro’

UNITED States Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey R Pyatt says any extension of the US government’s provisional two-year waiver on sanctions that has cleared the way for the supply of natural gas from Venezuela’s Dragon field to Trinidad and Tobago “depends on (President Nicolás) Maduro and it depends on what happens in Venezuela.”