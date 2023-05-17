TRADE Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon says the country is booming with investments and hundreds of jobs have been created.
The minister rubbished all criticisms from the Opposition with respect to a struggling economy, lack of investments and joblessness during the debate of the Finance (Supplementation and Variation of Appropriation) (Financial Year 2023) Bill, 2023 at the Senate sitting on Tuesday.
She said hundreds of jobs are to come with the Phoenix Park Industrial Estate.
Gopee-Scoon said in 2021 there were new investments of at least half a billion dollars.
By 2022, investments were at about $1 billion providing jobs for the people.
“I can tell you for 2023 it’s more than a billion dollars in investments in our country and that means jobs,” she said.
Gopee-Scoon took issue with Opposition Senator Damian Lyder talking about joblessness and that the manufacturing sector has dwindled to 39,000.
She said more than 52,000 people have been employed.
“I tell you 52,000 is the figure we have been using and I am telling you with the exports booming we are definitely going to be employing more than that,” she said.
She boasted that she just went to the Dominican Republic on a trade mission where they started off with 16 businesses going and by the time the second day came there were 23 businesses eager to enter that market.
The minister said she was able to meet with the Government officials there and address the trade barriers.
She said there is always talk about Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and questioned why Local Direct Investment (LDI) is not looked at because this speaks to the confidence of businesses in T&T to invest in this country.
Gopee-Scoon noted a supplemental line item of $9.8 million to facilitate payment to the Phoenix Park Industrial estate.
This money, she said, is to complete the payment on the remaining VAT and do infrastructural works.
She said Lyder made heavy weather that this project was not completed as though Covid-19 did not exist.
She said it is 98 per cent completed as she disclosed, she visited on Saturday.
“I want to tell you 14 investments have been closed at that PPIE estate, before we even cut the ribbon, 14 investments have been closed,” she said.
Gopee-Scoon said local investments total $93 million and are expected to create over 300 jobs.
She said foreign investments total over $200 million and will create as many as 361 jobs.