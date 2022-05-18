Paula Gopee-Scoon

‘Beneficial’: Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, second from left, with Ian Fitzwilliam, left, outgoing chairman of AS Bryden; Paul Scott, chairman of Seprod, and Richard Pandohie, CEO of Seprod and interim CEO of AS Bryden, after their meeting at the minister’s office in Nicholas Towers, Independence Square, Port of Spain.

MINISTER of Trade Paula Gopee-Scoon says she sees the recent acquisition of AS Bryden and Sons Holdings by Jamaican food manufacturer and distributor Seprod Ltd as a gateway to strengthen the local and regional economies.

On Tuesday, at her office in Port of Spain, Gopee-Scoon met with the outgoing chairman of AS Bryden, Ian Fitzwilliam, chairman of Seprod, Paul B Scott, and chief executive officer of Seprod and interim CEO of AS Bryden, Richard Pandohie.

At the meeting, the management discussed the rationale and benefits of the acquisition to the minister.

Gopee-Scoon shared her views on the Caricom Single Market Economy (CSME) and how the deal underscores the regional efforts towards a more robust and competitive economic trading space.

“The announcement affirms the objectives of the CSME. The size and scale allowed through mergers and acquisitions can serve to make us more competitive in the global marketplace.”

She indicated that the deal is further proof that the regional private sector is dynamic, constantly alert to opportunities across the region.

“At times, this means the merging of interests as we are seeing with the Bryden/Seprod initiative. I look forward to working with Seprod and other Caricom counterparts to help our regional manufacturing sector to identify market opportunities internationally to expand the region’s presence in international markets,” she remarked.

Gopee-Scoon noted that this is the latest in a long line of investments between these two countries; and that the agreement brings together two very strong, high-performing brands. Seprod is part of the Musson group of companies, a diversified holding company that owns controlling stakes in a number of public and private companies in the Caribbean and Central America.

