AFTER dealing with several lockdowns for the past two years to curb the spread of Covid-19, the business community in San Fernando now has to deal with an escalation in murders and robberies.

Speaking to the Express Business last weekend, the Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce president Kiran Singh said there was a time, not too long ago, when the business community would boast confidently about the relatively low crime rates in and around San Fernando. That has changed dramatically within the last few months, he said.