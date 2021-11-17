GOVERNMENT yesterday signed a 25-year production sharing contract with Shell for the development of the Manatee block, which is located off the south-east coast of Trinidad.
Speaking at yesterday’s signing ceremony, which was held at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Port of Spain, Prime Minister Keith Rowley said the operating and capital expenditure of the Manatee block, based on its development concept, is estimated at US$1.8 billion.
“The upstream activity that will be generated by the project will create opportunities for the domestic energy service industry and other service providers,” Rowley said.
In accordance with the terms of the production sharing contract, he said Shell is required to comply with Government’s local content policy. That requires the contractor to maximise to the satisfaction of the Minister of Energy the level of usage of local goods and services and employment of nationals.
“However, Shell needs no reminder as the company has demonstrated its commitment to local content and local value added through its community engagement initiatives and its close partnership with industry, government, and other local stakeholders. I expect that this custom will continue.”
The prime minister said the Manatee field holds an estimated natural gas resource of 2.712 trillion cubic feet with initial production of up to 350 million standard cubic feet (mmscf) per day, before ramping up to as much as 700 mmscf per day.
Preliminary estimates indicate that natural gas production could start as early as 2025, Rowley said.
He said, however, T&T would not have to wait until 2025 before seeing the financial benefits accruing from the production sharing contract as a suite of annual charges are payable to the Government within the first ten days of the effective date of the contract and thereafter within the first ten days of the contract year.
These include:
• A signature bonus of US$15 million.
• An administrative charge of US$300,000 increasing at 4 per cent per annum;
• Training and research, and development contributions of US$150,000 per annum increasing at 6 per cent annually until the start of production, when contributions will equal 0.25 per cent of the value of the contractor’s share of profit petroleum.
• There is also a one-time technical bonus of US$200,000 to the Ministry; and
• An annual scholarship contribution of US$100,000 per annum increasing at 6 per cent each year.
After congratulating the Government and Shell teams for their work in completing the negotiations, Rowley said: “This project is important to both the Government and Shell, as production from the field will form a significant proportion of domestic natural gas production and Shell’s natural gas portfolio over the next decade.”
He said next year, the BPTT Cassia Development and Shell’s Colibri Project based on NCMA 4 and Block 22 developments are due to come onstream.
“On implementation, these gas projects will help in alleviating the current natural gas concerns of the domestic downstream industry and the LNG producers,” he said.
The prime minister noted that the key to reducing or eliminating any gas shortfall in the medium term is the approval of the current unsanctioned projects.
“The Government is engaging the upstream companies on the approval of the unsanctioned projects and we are prepared to facilitate the companies to achieve this objective. Our recent meetings in London leave us very optimistic that more projects of current interest will be sanctioned as we go forward into the near and medium term,” Rowley said.