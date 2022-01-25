Govt, Atlantic LNG announce milestone energy agreement

Government and Atlantic LNG shareholders—companies affiliated with BP, Shell Trinidad and Tobago Ltd and the National Gas Company (NGC)—have executed a Heads of Agreement for the restructuring of the Point Fortin-based liquefied natural gas producer.
The announcement was made by Energy Minister Stuart Young in a statement from his ministry yesterday.
“This milestone agreement comes after months of discussions and complex negotiations as the parties work towards a restructuring of Atlantic LNG,” the Ministry said.
The member shareholders have also entered into a separate Heads of Agreement in which they have committed to pursue discussions on the restructuring of Atlantic LNG.
China Investment Corporation (CIC) which has an equity interest in Atlantic LNG Train 1 is not actively participating in the restructuring of Atlantic LNG but has been having discussions with shareholders and the Government, the statement noted.
In 2018, Government initiated discussions with the country’s major gas producers BP Trinidad and Tobago LLC and Shell Trinidad and Tobago Ltd on gas-related issues.
An outcome of the negotiations with BP and Shell was an agreement by the parties to explore the restructuring of Atlantic LNG, the ministry stated.
Single ownership
The Atlantic LNG facility comprises four LNG Trains, each with different shareholder structures and commercial arrangements.
It was agreed that the Atlantic LNG facilities would be managed more efficiently if brought under the framework of a single ownership structure, the Ministry said.
“To attempt to restructure the shareholding and other commercial arrangements is unprecedented and involves many sensitive details at a time when the global energy landscape can be volatile.
“In March 2019 the shareholders of Atlantic LNG signed a letter of intent affirming their willingness to discuss with Government the restructuring of Atlantic LNG. In February 2020 the shareholders submitted a proposal to Government to commence negotiations on a Heads of Agreement which was to be followed by definitive agreements. Following intensive negotiations agreement has been reached on a Heads of Agreement,” the ministry noted. “BP, Shell and NGC have committed to continue good faith discussions on the basis of agreed principles and to use reasonable efforts to negotiate and execute Definitive Restructuring Agreements for the ALNG Restructuring Project. The proposed date for completion and execution of the Definitive Restructuring Agreements is June 30, 2022.”
Atlantic LNG is a world class facility and one of largest exporters of LNG in the world.
“It is a major contributor to the economy and a catalyst in the development of the country’s natural gas resources. The restructuring will ensure that Atlantic continues to operate as a world class LNG facility in a globally competitive LNG environment,” the Ministry added.
Government’s negotiating team was led by Minister Young, and included Permanent Secretaries of the Ministry of Energy Penelope Bradshaw-Niles and Sandra Fraser, members of staff of the Ministry and support from US attorneys White and Case LLP and technical advisers UK Consultants Poten and Partners and Gas Strategies.
In a statement later yesterday, Shell Trinidad & Tobago said the signing was a “pivotal milestone for the parties involved who began jointly and cooperatively pursuing non-binding restructuring principles in 2019”.
It said the agreement facilitates further discussions to be held with Government and among Atlantic’s members regarding a simplified commercial structure to ensure the long-term sustainability of the LNG facility.