Minister in the Ministry of Finance, Brian Manning, yesterday commenced discussions with members of the local trade union movement on the proposed increase in the compulsory age of retirement from 60 to 65 years old, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday in a news release.
Manning met yesterday with representatives of the National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW) and will continue discussions with other trade union bodies in the near future.
Pushing back the age at which contributors receive their full pension from the National Insurance Board (NIB) was one of the main recommendations of the tenth actuarial review of the T&T National Insurance system. The actuaries recommended that, to preserve the equity of the system, reduction factors for early retirement should be introduced in the NIB’s pension formula.
“It is recommended to reduce the calculated pension, which includes the minimum pension, by six per cent for each year before age 65. The normal retirement age remains at its current level of 65 until subsequent studies justify its increase,” according to the last actuarial review.
The review also recommended an increase in the contribution rate.
The actuarial review stated: “Introducing the early retirement factors and freezing the pensions in payment for the next five years, along with the increase in the contribution rate to 16.2 per cent, should be viewed as transitory measures to a better reformed pension system. The introduction of the funding policy with a better integrated pension system is going to be necessary for the long-term sustainability of the NIS.”
There is no word on whether the Government is moving ahead with the actuarial recommendation to increase the contribution rate.