Govt concerned over climate change losses

THE Government is working to avert possible US$1 billion in losses related to biodiversity resources and services, tourism and other economic activity as a result of climate change, Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis has said.
She recently led Trinidad and Tobago’s virtual participation in the Ministerial Round Table of the global Conference on Biological Diversity, COP15, based in Kunming, China, and supports the view of world leaders to place emphasis on the environment and ecosystems to build back better from Covid-19’s effects, a statement from her ministry said on Saturday.
Trinidad and Tobago is preparing for the 26th Conference of Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, from October 31 to November 12.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will lead Trinidad and Tobago’s delegation in Glasgow as head of delegation for the World Leaders’ Summit; Minister Robinson-Regis is the head of delegation for the High Level Summit and Kishan Kumarsingh, head of the Multilateral Environmental Agreements Unit of the Ministry of Planning, will be the head of delegation for technical negotiations, the ministry stated.
The Fifth National Report of Trinidad and Tobago to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) approved by the Government in 2017 provides an overview of the economic importance of ecosystem services supported by Trinidad and Tobago’s biodiversity, the ministry said.
According to the report, the ability of this country’s watersheds to deliver water of good quality (water purification services) is valued at approximately $520 million annually.
The forests in Trinidad’s Northern Range provide soil retention services that are valued as high as US$622 million annually.
Another regulating service provided by forests is carbon dioxide removal from the atmosphere, this service provided is valued at approximately US$1,088 per hectare per year, the ministry noted.
This carbon removal service is highest in wetland areas such as the Caroni and Nariva swamps, as well as in Trinidad and Tobago’s forested ecosystems.
Taken together with other services such as erosion control, water purification, flood protection and the provision of sustainable timber, the ecosystem services provided by this country’s forests are estimated to be worth at least US$2,195 per hectare per year, the ministry stated.