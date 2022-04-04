Government continues to expand the Apprenticeship Programme for the non-energy manufacturing sector, which will in turn create new job opportunities and fill the existing skills gap within the sector.
The Ministry of Trade and Industry, via a media release, was responding to Sunday’s Express editorial entitled “Training for Jobs” relating to the Government’s announcement last Thursday of the $32 million for MIC Institute of Technology Apprenticeship Programme to meet the needs of the non-energy manufacturing sector.
The editorial stated that what was unclear is whether this programme builds on, expands, improves, replaces or simply re-brands MIC’s National Skills Development Programme (NSDP) which was introduced in the 1990s to meet the need for skilled and experienced craftspeople.
The ministry said many of the existing Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Programmes do not directly meet the requirements of the Non-energy Manufacturing sector. In developing the Roadmap on November 2020, it noted that the Non-energy manufacturing sector identified the need for a programme to address existing skills gaps within the sector.
“As such, the Apprenticeship Programme, which is predicated on the foundation of the existing National Skills Development Programme (NSDP), was developed as a direct response to this request. It is also important to note that the operation of the traditional NSDP continues unabated and has been producing graduates since its introduction in 1994,” the statement said. However, the ministry indicated the approval, by cabinet, of the Apprenticeship Programme for the manufacturing sector introduces a Hybrid NSDP, with an initial cohort of 100 trainees.
“These new trainees will benefit from training in the new specialist area of Mechatronics. In implementing the Apprenticeship Programme there will also be close collaboration with the manufacturing sector for the matriculation of trainees in the Programme and graduates will be employed within the Sector.”
Initial target of 300 individuals
The ministry noted that the next five years (2022-2027) there would be a pilot phase of the programme, which will provide the necessary training and development of human resources within the Sector, as well as facilitate the necessary monitoring and evaluation to determine the benefits being derived from it and to ascertain the value for money spent therein.
“This Pilot Phase will consist of the training and development of three cohorts of trainees. During this time, it is expected that some human resource capacity would be created and developed and the success of the Programme would be determined. Once the success of the Programme has been established the Government is prepared to commit additional resources to facilitate its expansion and continuation,” the ministry said.