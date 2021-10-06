Govt faces CLICO, BAT lawsuit from EC claimants

GOVERNMENT is now facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) from a group of CLICO and British American policyholders from the Eastern Caribbean related to its 2009 bailout of CL Financial (CLF).
The group filed an original jurisdiction leave application at the CCJ, and should the lawsuit be allowed to take place, it intends to argue that the Trinidad and Tobago Government discriminated against British American policyholders on the basis of nationality in its plan to protect the funds of the cash-strapped conglomerate.
During a virtual hearing at the CCJ yesterday, its president Justice Adrian Saunders along with Justices Jacob Wit and Winston Anderson, gave directions for the filing of submissions by attorneys for both the State of Trinidad and Tobago and lawyers representing the policyholders.
Those submissions are to be filed over the course of the next two months to assist the court in determining whether the lawsuit should proceed in the first place.
Government is objecting to the lawsuit taking place and on January 18, the court will deliver its ruling on whether it should in fact proceed.
Senior Counsel Deborah Peake, along with attorneys Tamara Toolsie, Brent James and Karissa Singh are appearing on behalf of the Government, while Simon Davenport, QC, Dr Kenny Anthony, a former prime minister of St Lucia, Robert Strang, Raphael Adjodia and Miguel Vasquez appear on behalf of the policyholders.
The group intends to argue that Government contravened certain articles of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas, which governs the Caribbean Community (Caricom).
Under the treaty, Caricom states agree to not allow for discrimination on a number of grounds including that of nationality.
At yesterday’s case management conference, Peake had asked for time to file factual evidence, respond to the policyholders’ submissions and then put in submissions in objection to the lawsuit.
She said her client needed “a fair opportunity to respond” since it did not have sight of a pre-action protocol letter issued in April 2019 by attorneys for the group.
Peake pointed out this time was necessary for proper submissions, since “we are dealing with hundreds of millions of dollars.”