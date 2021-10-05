Govt for the rich and powerful

In the IDB’s most recent 2021 Quarterly Review of its economic outlook for Trinidad and Tobago, aptly described as The Fragile Road to Recovery, the IDB, in the face of rising house hold debt, sovereign credit exposure and the potential contagion between investment funds and banks, recommended that achieving any measure of recovery in the medium term, it was critical to persevere in macroeconomic fiscal sustainability and promote inclusive economic growth, prescriptions which are inextricably interlocked. The Europe Bank for Economic Development has made that clear and unequivocal, noting that ‘opening up economic opportunities to underserved social groups is integral to achieving transition towards sustainable market economies.
Budget 2022
Budget speeches follow a similar template. At their most basic level, the budget focus tends to be on expected revenue and expenditure, ministerial allocations and fiscal measures. But a budget we know is far more than a number of figures cobbled together. It speaks to the government’s priorities, its values, its vision and its imperatives, in other words, its strategic plan for the citizenry. This commentary on Monday’s budget proposes to approach it from a narrow but critical lens - the extent to which it has facilitated or alternatively acted as a barrier to attaining the goal of economic inclusion. Economic exclusion on the other hand are barriers that limit or block access to participation in the economy. As the OECD concluded, if people are given the chance to succeed, they are more likely to participate in the workforce, pursue education or engage in activities that lead to economic growth.
The legislation
The Minister of Finance was able to announce that earlier in the 2020 fiscal year, the s.7{2} amendment to the Public Procurement legislation; the passage of the Gambling legislation and finally the passage of the TTRA legislation, all of which laws previously required a special majority but were passed by a simple majority.
But amending the legislation so that they could be passed by a simple majority defeated, in my view, a critical objective of these laws--treating with this country’s pervasive corruption and bribery. These legislative versions seemed to garner the support of many of the powerful elements in our society.
In critiquing the legislation, it is not implied that the aforementioned laws were purposely intended to oppress the poor. But an undeniable consequence is that the current simple majority versions facilitate that the rich and powerful retain and maintain their control of key factors of our national economy. This means the space and opportunity for upward mobility for those not occupying the upper echelons, continue to be elusive.
Privatisation and PPPs
The Minister of Finance spoke at some length to the deepening of government’s policy of privatisation and public private partnerships (PPPs), noting that this was an international trend which, will among other advantages, permit the government to manage its debt portfolio more effectively. While not mentioning the potential private partners, it would, as has been the case with other large state projects, include the local business communities.
The Minister also stated that while the government deepens its private/public partnerships in large scale projects it will also be disposing of appropriate State owned assets On the face of it privatisation and PPPs are commendable and a necessary intervention to transforming a developing economy to any level of sustainability. However, without the oversight of an independent regulatory body with respect to the award of government contracts, in particular construction contracts, the norm of significant cost overruns and delays will continue. The very same contractors will continue to be awarded these contracts and delays and cost overruns will be an inevitable consequence.
While the Minister of Finance addressed several initiatives to assist the greater participation by the SMEs including a mentorship programme with the T&T Stock Exchange, I will await next year’s budget for an update.
This rather jaundiced even jaded view may be the result of the annual understating, save for one year, of the fiscal deficit; the overstating of the revenue; the negative growth where the Minister has projected otherwise; the gutting of essential clauses in legislation which were intended to facilitate transparency accountability and value for money; the depletion of forex in a few short years, bumped up by drawdowns from the HSF, bond issues and SDRs; the stable to negative outlook by S&P and Moody’s; and the failure to implement a number of game changers even before the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic.
Karen Tesheira served as Minister
of Finance from 2007 to 2010.