Govt gets four more CLICO properties

GOVERNMENT has acquired three additional properties belonging to Colonial Life Insurance Company (Trinidad) Ltd (CLICO) in the last year, with the payments going to reduce of the company’s debt to the State.
In addition, CLICO was directed to transfer lands at Mausica Estate, Arima, to the Government for “an appropriate reduction in liabilities”.
The insurance company’s debt to the Government now stands at $1.24 billion.
This was revealed in the 43rd quarterly report of the Central Bank, which was filed in the High Court pursuant to Section 44 E(7) of the act, for the quarter which ended June 30, 2022. The report is also supposed to be laid in Parliament.
CLICO has been under the Central Bank’s management since February 13, 2009. The report provides an update on proposals to restructure CLICO, Bristish American Trinidad (BAT) and Clico Investment Bank (CIB).
The Sunday Express reported previously that Government acquired two properties, previously owned by CLICO, in 2020. Those properties include a building in Chaguanas and CLICO’s head office, which is located at 29 St Vincent St Port of Spain.
The Central Bank’s June 30, 2022 report reveals that further to directions from the Minister of Finance:
1. On May 11, 2021, CLICO was directed to transfer the property at No.3 Rushworth Street, San Fernando to the Government or a designated Government entity and to cover the cost of refurbishment of the said property as agreed. A purchase agreement dated June 1, 2022 was executed.
2. On March 28, 2022, CLICO was directed to transfer the property in No. 25 Western Main Road, St James to the Government or a designated entity. A purchase agreement was executed on June 1, 2022 with the deed of conveyance being prepared.
3. CLICO was directed to transfer the property on 76-78 St Vincent Street, subject to a valuation and at a price to cover the cost of refurbishment of the property. It noted that a purchase agreement was executed on November 26, 2021 and the deed of conveyance registered on April 22, 2022.
4. It noted that the transfer of land at Mausica Estate was based on an independent valuation. The Purchase Agreement was signed on July 14, 2021 and the Deed of Conveyance was registered on October 11, 2021.
The Central Bank Act at 44 F(5) requires the Bank to comply “with any general or special directions of the Minister and shall act only after due consultation with the Minister.”
All the properties have been acquired, according to the report, through an independent valuation and for “an appropriate reduction in liabilities” which CLICO owes the State.
The Central Bank report does not outline what is the valuation of the four properties, who is the valuator or the amount by which CLICO’s debt has been reduced.
CL Financial (CLF), CLICO’s parent company, which is in liquidation (CLICO is 51 per cent owned by CLF and 49 per cent by the Government), has been trying to sell the company’s land in tranches. According to the Liquidator’s latest report, it has not attracted much interest or money for the company.
In fact, according to the tenth report to the Court for the period December 22, 2021 to July 29, 2022, and signed by David Holukoff, even the Government has offered below-value sums to CLF for land which it intends to compulsory acquire for development.
Since being granted approval by the court in 2020 to sell its lands, 11 formal notices of ‘Land Likely to be Acquired for a Public Purpose,’ which amount to 1,455 acres, have been filed in the Trinidad and Tobago Gazette against land owned by the HCL sub-group.
As a result, the 11 lots will be subject to a compulsory acquisition process by the Government.
According to the tenth liquidators’ report, on February 8, 2021, HCL submitted to the Government “its understanding of the value of the lands to be compulsorily acquired complete with recent valuations.
“During the period, the Government made an offer for five of the 11 properties subject to the compulsory acquisition process, albeit at a price significantly less that the valuations obtained by HCL. HCL is attempting to understand the Governments’ valuations and commence negotiations to reach a mutually acceptable price for the lands. Further, HCL is awaiting the offer from the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago with respect to the other properties. Notably, the process remains incomplete in relation to four of the properties where no Section 4 notice has yet been issued by the Government,” the report said.
It noted that a further parcel of land has recently been notified to HCL as being subject to compulsory acquisition.
“The land in question is required by the Department of Works to build a roundabout to improve traffic flow at a site near Trincity Mall and to increase capacity for an upcoming development. Attempts were made to agree a sale to the developer to expedite matters, but the title would still have had to pass to the local authority in any event. The JLs will work with HCL to agree appropriate compensation for the land,” that report said.
$1.24 billion owed
Despite its solvency, CLICO still has a billion dollar debt to repay to GORTT.
“CLICO has reported, as at December 31, 2021, that its regulatory capital ratio is in excess of the minimum requirement under the Insurance Act 2018 (which came into force on January 1, 2021)” the report said.
The report noted that payments for interest on the preference shares due to the Government have commenced.
As at the date of the report, the remaining interest due to the Government on the preference shares was $28.8 million.
“In summary, of the approximately $18.34 billion (inclusive of preference interest due) provided by the Government in respect of CLICO, approximately $17.10 billion has been repaid by CLICO, leaving a balance of approximately $1.24 billion as at June 30, 2022,” the report stated.
In its 40th quarterly report of the Central Bank, which was filed in the High Court for the quarter which ended September 30, 2021, that debt was lower.
“Payments for interest on the preference shares due to the Government have commenced. As at August 31, 2021, the remaining interest due to the Government on these preference shoes amounted to approximately $27.9 million. In summary, of the approximately $18 billion (inclusive of preference interest due) provided by the Government in respect of CLICO, approximately $16.78 billion has been repaid by CLICO, leaving a balance of approximately $1.21 billion, as at September 30,2021,” that report had stated.
The report revealed that further to directions from the Minister of Finance, CLICO was directed to pay US$16 million in cash on June 30, 2022, in consideration for an appropriate reduction in liabilities
In an interview last month, CLICO’s executive chair, Claire Gomez-Miller said that the insurer was in a position to clear its debt to the Government.
In May, the company released its financial statement for its year ended December 31, 2021, in which it reported that its total assets exceeded its total liabilities by $3.71 billion. The company declared after-tax profits of $367.6 million, which was more than double the $119.2 million it declared in 2020.
The company’s profitability is attributed to its investments since it stopped writing new business in 2014.
Those statements were qualified by auditor KPMG as it did not have up-to-date valuations for Methanol Holdings International Limited (MHIL) and CL World Brands (CLWB).
But once the sum is repaid, it paves the way for the Central Bank to exit its management of the insurance company.
CLICO has been under Central Bank management even as the company has increasingly become profitable and apart from the debt owed to the State, does not necessarily qualify for the stipulations of 44D.
BAT
With regard to British American Trinidad (BAT), the report noted that the Government had advanced funds to BAT on July 10, 2015 to meet key operations expenditures and the “transitional insurance” policyholder liabilities in the Statutory Fund and to pay the principal balance only (without interest) of the non-assenting STIP holders.
The Ministerial directions given were for cash:
1. BAT was directed on September 21, 2021 to pay GORTT approximately $50 million in cash for a reduction in debt. The payment was made on September 28, 2021.
2. BAT was directed on May 31, 2022 to pay GORTT approximately $30 million in cash for a reduction in debt. The payment was made on June 6, 2022.
The report noted that of the $1.72 billion (inclusive of interest due) provided by the Government in respect of BAT, approximately $80.1 million has been repaid by BAT, leaving a balance of $1.64 billion as at June 30, 2022.