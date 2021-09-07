WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said the Government has received approval from the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) to construct the roadway leading to the Toco Ferry Port.
He said that approval was granted for a single lane highway in virgin territory, and that the Government is still going through the process to get full EMA approval for the Toco port.
In an interview with Express Business last week, Sinanan said that he expects the process to take some time as it would require several consultations.
However, the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic affected the ability to host consultations for the port.
“But we are in for the long haul. We have the approval for the roadway. And we are going through the process for the port and we expect it will take some time because we have to address a number of issues with regard to the port,” he said.
He noted that work on the road from Valencia to Toco had been proceeding.
In November 2016, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced the construction of the ferry port which he said would bring great opportunities and generate economic growth to communities in the region.
To this end, Sinanan had turned the sod in March 2018 for the construction of a $196 million road upgrade from Valencia to Toco, which will be used as the direct route to the port.
The idea for a port was conceived from as early as 1990—some three decades ago—by a consortium of consultants called “Sea Bridge Team” who conducted a feasibility study for a sea bridge service between Trinidad and Tobago.
The Government’s decision to establish the Toco Ferry Port, and its hopes to have it started in 2020 before the general election, were met with opposition from several environmental stakeholders.
The project falls under the National Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (NIDCO).
At the time of the announcement, chairman Herbert George had said NIDCO was eager to get the project off the ground to stimulate industrial, commercial, ecotourism and residential activity in the underdeveloped north-eastern region, which has a population of over 75,000.
However last year, George had told Guardian Media Limited that the plan had been “shelved” because of the pandemic.
“What I can briefly tell you about the Toco port is that it is one of our projects that has been shut down due to Covid-19,” George said.
“So far we have done and submitted the EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment) to the EMA (Environmental Management Authority). It is over to them to deal with our CEC (Certificate of Environmental Compliance) application,” George had said.
On April 14, 2020, the EMA sought public comment for the CEC on behalf of NIDCO and the Ministry of Works.
The application was also gazetted at the same time.
The published document said the Ministry of Works is “desirous of setting up a modern, multi-purpose port facility on 19.9 hectares of land”.
The application is for the dredging, land reclamation, earthworks and infrastructural works at Grand Anse Bay.
Once approval is granted, construction of the port will be done in phases, and is expected to take 30 months.
On May 22, 2020, 19 civil society organisations (CSOs) challenged several conclusions of the Environmental Impact Assessment on the Toco Port.
The CSOs argued that the proposal for the Toco Port is inconsistent with the Vision 2030 National Development Strategy which places the environment at the centre of social and economic development.
Citing “critical misrepresentations and shortcomings” in the EIA’s assessment of the biodiversity and ecosystems on the north-east coast of Trinidad and the wider Caribbean/Atlantic marine environment, they urged the EMA to apply the Precautionary Principle in the National Environmental Policy (NEP) in their deliberations on the granting of a CEC to the Port project.
The NEP requires the Government to “adhere to the principle that if there are threats of serious irreversible damage to humans or the environment, lack of full scientific certainty will not be used as a reason for postponing social and environmental safeguards.”
The CSOs went on to challenge the selection of Toco for a port, noting that the feasibility study on which it is based was done 32 years ago and that even then, the pros and cons of a port at Toco had been weighed without definitive recommendation.
The project is projected to cost $900 million.