Govt gets US$5.84m for Oct flood damage

GOVERNMENT has received a total of US$5.84 million (TT$39.42 million) from the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF) following the heavy rainfall that occurred in T&T earlier this month

Between October 5 and 8, 2022, rainfall caused widespread damage to properties in eastern Trinidad affecting areas including Arouca, Arima, Tunapuna, Sangre Grande, Piarco and St Helena.

Forty-one-year-old farmer Theresa Lynch lost her life when she was swept away by floodwaters in her village of La Pastora in Arouca.

The Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government reported a total of 75 incidents of flooding.