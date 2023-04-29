Govt going green: is it all talk?

The Government has signalled its intention to increase the use of renewable electricity in power generation, but scores of projects and hundreds of citizens cannot legally generate power for their homes and businesses due to a lack of licences.
A case in point is National Energy, which for the last five years has been unable to generate power from its rooftop solar system because it cannot get a licence to operate.
There is also the situation where multilateral institutions are unable to legally hand over renewable energy, power-generation projects because they too are unable to get a licence.
National Energy was asked the following questions:
• Can National Energy state whether it has any solar panels at any of its facilities?
If so, are those in use and are they licensed?
If they are not, when was a licence applied for, and when was it received? If not, why not?
• Is the solar-powered fuel station in which National Energy has equity in receipt of a licence to generate solar power? When was that licence applied for and when was it received?
If it was received and other facilities are still awaiting receipt of the licence, what is the difference?
Asked for a response, National Energy said, “Thank you for your e-mail. However, National Energy is unable to respond to your questions at this time.”
The challenge in granting licences and the Ministry of Public Utilities’ tardiness has already cost the country almost one billion dollars in the bpTT/Shell solar project, with a three-year delay resulting in much higher prices being charged for electricity generation.
That project took almost a year to receive a licence to operate.
The process
So what is the process? And what is leading to difficulties?
The electrification sector specialist at the Ministry of Public Utilities (MPU) has oversight over all matters relating to electricity that reaches the ministry.
Sunday Business has been told that the interpretation of the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Act by the MPU is one that essentially states that all electricity generation has to be licensed, even off-grid systems.
Therefore, if you are without any electricity connection because you live in a remote area or if you are offshore and you generate electricity, you require a licence. This interpretation of the act means that electric vehicles which use regenerative braking to generate electricity, off-grid solar systems, solar lights, solar calculators, solar watches, and exercise equipment that generate electricity when you exercise all theoretically require licences. This also means offshore oil and gas operations that generate electricity for operations or for use as standby power require a licence.
The licensing process is as follows:
1. You must first recognise on your own that you require a licence.
2. You must then write to the permanent secretary of the MPU directly, asking for a licence.
3. The permanent secretary then sends the request to the electrification sector specialist.
4. The electrification sector specialist contacts you or your organisation to collect the form.
5. The form is then submitted to the electrification sector specialist.
6. The form is reviewed.
7. Sends it to the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) for review.
8. T&TEC conducts a site visit.
9. T&TEC completes the form and sends it back to the electrification sector specialist.
10. A final review is conducted and the applicant is contacted.
Some applicants have been waiting in excess of nine months for a licence. They include an European Union project funding solar installation in T&T, the Piarco airport project, the Inter-American Development Bank’s (IDB) intent to install solar on the roof of its headquarters, and a number of private sector projects.
National Energy has never got a licence for the small solar installation at its headquarters.
Gonzales unaware
of challenges
Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales has denied even knowing about the challenges.
He told the Express recently via WhatsApp, “I’m not aware of problems relating to licences for solar generation. If there are delays as a result of the normal Public Service bureaucracy, then we are here to ensure to remove the bureaucratic road blocks whilst not breaching rules and processes.”
Gonzales was asked:
1. What is the source of the problem with the granting of solar licences?
2. Who grants the licence and what are the requirements?
3. By implication, it appears that everyone operating a solar power system, whether in a home or business, requires a licence. Does it mean that anyone operating a system without a licence is doing so illegally? What are the consequences?
He responded, “This doesn’t not make sense to me because there was a cabinet appointed multi-sectoral team that managed all of these things for project LARA. The committee included Public Utilities, Planning, Finance, Energy etc. So talk of licence delays is just simply not true when all of the technocrats were sitting on the same committee.”
Beckles silent
In January, the problem of delayed licences was raised by Planning Minister Pennelope Beckles at the handover of the Main Ridge solar system in Tobago when she disclosed that licensing arrangements required for operating that system were not yet finalised.
Sunday Business reached out to Beckles via e-mail three weeks ago and asked several questions yet to be answered:
1. What is the licensing status of the community solar systems that have been installed under the Ministry of Planning?
2. You have been reporting significant progress in the construction of the Piarco solar project. Does it have a licence to operate? If not, when do you expect it to be licensed?
3. What is the source of the problem with the granting of solar licences?
4. Who grants the licence and what are the requirements?
5. Have you discussed the problem with Minister Gonzales and what was his response?
6. By implication, it appears that everyone operating a solar power system, whether in a home or business, requires a licence. Does it mean that anyone operating a system without a licence is doing so illegally? What are the consequences?
7. Can you say how many properties in T&T operate a solar power system?
8. How do you respond to the view that the Government is sending conflicting signals about its position on renewable energy, given your ministry’s push for it and an apparent pushback against it by the Ministry of Public Utilities and/or T&TEC?
Beckles has not responded.
Meanwhile, companies and individuals are unable to generate power, save on their electricity bill, reduce their carbon footprint, and even feed back power to the grid.