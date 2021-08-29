Govt invites private port investors

GOVERNMENT, operating through the Port Authority of T&T, on Saturday invited Expressions of Interest (EOI) from investors for the private sector involvement in the operation of the Port in the country’s capital city.
The notice to potential investors was published as a newspaper advertisement, which was targeted at investors with experience in port investments, development and operations, shipping, logistics and cruise operations.
The potential investors were invited to propose business ideas that will support participation in a Public Private Landlord model project with the Port Authority in any or all of the following areas:
• The cargo operations at the Port of Port of Spain;
• The cargo and cruise operations at the Port of Scarborough
• Regional cargo activities at the Caricom wharves;
• Cruise shipping operations of the Port Authority.
In the notice, the Port Authority said it recognises that an effective public-private partnership (PPP) agreement has the potential to not only generate revenue but also positively enhance the experience of port users, businesses and the national community.
According to the Authority, the Expression of Interest (EOI) is designed to encourage and create the competitive environment for the creation of new business opportunities and revenue streams for the Port Authority and the potential partner.
This EOI is designed to give all interested an opportunity to possibly engage in a potential public-private partnership (PPP) in the future.
The notice does not give a closing date for the submission of the EOIs.
The idea of a PPP for the Port Authority was first broached by Finance Minister Colm Imbert in delivering the 2021 budget on October 5, 2020.
Imbert said the Government was now encouraging the private sector to become an additional source of funding as partners in this new pipeline of growth-enhancing activities.
These PPPs will relieve the funding constraints in our economic programme, said Imbert, adding that the arrangements will bring private sector technology, greater efficiency and innovation into the provision of better public services.
Imbert said the private sector has become increasingly and successfully involved in the operations of cargo-handling operations at port facilities worldwide.
“Public port agencies have been moving away from the service port model under which national port authorities provide all commercial services as well as regulatory functions; but increasingly have been utilising the landlord model,” Imbert said.
“The Government has decided to adopt this approach with the Port Authority retaining its regulatory and asset management functions, but with managerial, operational and financial responsibility for commercial activities such as terminals and equipment in the port area under a new investor.”
He said the Ministry of Works and Transport would be mandated to take immediate steps to rationalise the operations of the Port Authority by the end of fiscal 2021, by introducing a private sector operator into the Port-handling operations now carried out by the Port of Port of Spain, leaving the ferry service to the Trinidad and Tobago Inter-Island Company Limited and the lands for the Port of Spain Infrastructure Company.