Govt launches $68m innovation programme

GOVERNMENT has launched a multi-million-dollar programme aimed at building a more innovative and competitive economy through economic diversification.
Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis said that the US$10 million ($68 million) “Shaping the Future of Innovation” programme is being undertaken in collaboration with the European Union (EU), the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Caribbean Industrial Research Institute (CARIRI).
“Our Roadmap to Recovery document has identified the urgent need to encourage and create the conditions for innovation as one of the measures required to target the long-discussed economic diversification of Trinidad and Tobago,” Robinson-Regis said at the signing ceremony.
“Government has done the ground work to produce Trinidad and Tobago’s first National Innovation Policy in 2017, and is now at the point of launching the programme, ‘Shaping the Future of Innovation’, which is the first initiative designed to put that policy into action.
“With the help of our international development partners, the EU, IDB Lab and CARIRI, this programme is designed to target the gaps identified in our innovation ecosystem which includes financial incentives, industry and academia linkages, and a network of key players that provide business support,” she said.
She said that this innovation programme is a key element in the fulfilment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which form the building blocks towards the National Development Strategy, Vision 2030.
“Innovation forms one of eight medium-term priorities of the government for the period 2021 to 2025 in order to stimulate the economy and secure lives and livelihoods of our citizens,” Robinson-Regis said, reiterating that “this grant resource will be made available to both the public and private sectors and will specifically target organisations that have developed and are bringing new and innovative products and services to the market.
“The grant will benefit the business sector by assisting those innovators who have developed a new product or service that is market ready and has the export potential necessary the generate foreign income.
“The Government is therefore seeking to monetise our innovative capacity as a nation by supporting those who are willing to invest in the research and development necessary to create 21st Century products with the ultimate goal of stimulating new economic opportunities.”
The programme will also seek to develop a network model to drive and sustain coordinated support for innovation, both during and beyond the duration of the proposed intervention.
