Govt moves to develop national manpower plan

From a mismatch between available skills and jobs market needs, to insufficient labour market information, to a general absence of a national policy guiding manpower planning are among the problems the National Manpower Plan is expected to address.
As a result, the Ministry of Planning has gone out for a consultant to develop a National Manpower Plan, expected to take approximately ten months.
In February, the Ministry invited proposals for a consultancy service for development of the Plan.
Proposal submissions closed on March 13, but has since been extended.
In response to questions from Express Business, the Ministry’s corporate communications department noted that consultancy to develop the Plan was just one aspect of the overall National Manpower Plan Project. Other components included feasibility studies in targeted economic sectors and labour skills assessments for sectors deemed feasible for business development.
The overall Manpower Plan will involve data and information from various key sectors in Trinidad and Tobago. Skills assessments for two sectors have already been completed while assessments for a third - the agricultural sector - is in the works, the Ministry indicated.
In November 2020, then Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis accepted US$100,000 along with technical support from UNICEF’s Generation Unlimited (GenU) Project to develop the National Manpower Plan.
The Ministry indicated via email that these funds were used to produce Labour Skills Assessments for the ICT Sector and the Energy Engineering Sub Sector. “These reports were launched in March 2022 and provided the projections of skills needed in these sectors for the next five years,” the Ministry stated. It said the UNICEF project produced the consultancy services of the Centre for Employment Initiatives (CEI) for the two assessments.
“The conduct of Labour Skills Assessments is one component of the National Manpower Plan Project while the consultancy to develop the National Manpower Plan is another, separate component of the same project,” it explained.
National Manpower Plan
According to the Ministry, research into the current manpower system revealed issues such as:
- insufficient labour market information
- mismatch between available skills and jobs market needs
- inadequate coordination among stakeholders
- the general absence of a national policy guiding manpower planning
“Additional concerns highlighted by various international development partners include the need for improvements in career guidance, insufficient educational attainment, outmigration of skilled labour, immigration of labour resources not in demand by employers within the country, misdirected educational attainment, limited and misdirected lifelong learning as well as on-the-job training. The International Labour Office also highlighted bottlenecks in matching the demand and supply of labour, as well as low labour productivity linked to supply elements as key problems,” the Ministry noted.
In light of Trinidad and Tobago’s manpower needs, the Ministry said it began implementation of the project entitled “Development of a National Manpower System,” which is aimed at producing a National Manpower Plan and addressing current and future skill needs in priority areas.
According to the Ministry, the Plan is aimed at tackling problems across the board within the education and employment systems of Trinidad and Tobago.
It will also serve as a guide for setting priorities in terms of the critical skills needed for targeted areas of development and by extension the areas in which the demand for skills are needed, the Ministry said.
“The Plan will also determine the future skills needs, while also indicating gaps and ways to address these imbalances, ensuring that the needs of employers, sectors and the overall economy are met,” the Ministry highlighted.
In addition, the Plan is also intended to address the structure of the manpower system and make recommendations to address any challenges that affect labour demand and supply within Trinidad and Tobago,” it said.
Labour skills assessments
According to the 2022 Report coming out of the labour skills assessment of T&T’s ICT platforms and services, the sector was still very much male dominated in the technical areas, with females only accounting for 33 per cent of those positions. Administrative roles within the sector were usually upward of 50 per cent female occupied, it noted. The average employment age was 25 to 45 years, which may pose a challenge for youths to find job opportunities in the sector, it added.
It stated further: “Despite the wide availability of skills and certification locally, there were technical and behavioural skill gaps within the labour pool that were observed by employers. Technical skill deficiencies existed in areas related to data scientists/engineers and machine learning engineers, software and application development and the provision of cloud solutions. Behavioural deficiencies were reported in the areas of communication, interpersonal, problem solving and analytical skills.” Key findings from the survey of the energy engineering skills providers found that the Covid-19 pandemic had a considerable impact on energy engineering providers.
“The majority of providers said they are no longer financially sustainable and have been unable to implement their strategic plans. Moreover, the data from these Energy Engineering providers found that enrolment levels have fallen significantly as a result of Covid-19, with eight of the providers experiencing significant falls in enrollment rates,” the report of the sector stated.
“This will have a significant impact on the pool of skilled workers available in the near future and could increase the level of skill shortages being experienced for this sector,” it said. However, on the positive side, there was evidence that Energy Engineering skills providers were coming out of the pandemic and looking into the future, the report said.
“A significant proportion of the providers surveyed are supporting innovative projects that will help improve access to their programmes and at the same time ensure that they become more market responsive. For instance, seven providers are starting to support workplace delivery mechanism. This is to be welcomed and will provide an improved commitment to life-long-learning and skill upgrading. A similar number of providers are also forging partnerships with business for the purposes of improving the delivery of their programmes. Such intervention should be cultivated by policy makers.