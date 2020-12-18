Govt moving full speed ahead

The Government is working to define the requirements for the implementation of electronic payment systems, that’s according to Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon.
The Electronic Funds Transfer Policy (EFT) was completed in 2019.
Gopee-Scoon, speaking virtually at the launch on Thursday of the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce new “Nearby Stores” app, said that for any country to fully embark on digital transformation, there must be an e-payments framework and that is why the Government is working full speed ahead to implement electronic payment systems.
“As you can tell, we are doing our part and we call upon you, the private sector, to work together with us to build and grow a better Trinidad and Tobago. The digital transformation of the economy will determine how we are going to guide, grow and expand business.”
The minister commended the Chaguanas chamber for launching the app which provides a platform for entrepreneurs and businesses in the Borough of Chaguanas and the wider business community an opportunity to promote their products and services through geo-targeting of customers, in-app messaging and business directions via Google maps.
“Prior to Covid-19, e-commerce was often seen as an unnecessary expense to many businesses, especially micro and small enterprises; but now, it is an invaluable investment. Firms—both small and large—are expected to have an online presence to remain competitive, relevant and to better serve the needs and wants of consumers,” Gopee-Scoon said.
Gopee-Scoon detailed a number of the initiatives being implemented by the Government in their continued efforts to build a digital economy. She said currently Government services can be accessed online through the TTBizLink platform and this has significantly reduced the bureaucracy and long waiting times.
“As of September 1, 2020, all applications through the Town and Country Planning Division for the regions of Port of Spain, Diego Martin, San Juan/Laventille, Chaguanas, Couva/ Tabaquite/Talparo and parts of Tunapuna/Piarco have been mandated to be fully automated and paperless,” Gopee-Scoon said.
Vishnu Charran, president, Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce, stated, “The chamber recognised the challenges faced by our business community as a result of the pandemic and has seen the emergence of more innovative businesses. The launch of the ‘Nearby Stores’ app is one initiative being implemented to assist businesses in promoting their goods and services via an online platform hence making them more accessible. It is the first B2C app of its kind in Trinidad and Tobago and we are happy to be leading the way.”
Also speaking at the launch, Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed said the app will place Chaguanas businesses at your fingertips and showcase all that they have to offer just by the click of a button.
Mohammed reaffirmed his commitment to working with all stakeholders to improve the lives of the burgesses of the Borough of Chaguanas while developing it into a model city where quality goods and services can be accessed.