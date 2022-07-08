Govt must be transparent

OPPOSITION Senator, Wade Mark, is reiterating his call for the Government to launch a full and transparent investigation into the decision by majority State-owned First Citizens to extend US-dollar loans to a private Jamaican company, Cornerstone Financial Holdings, which is the majority shareholder of Barita Investments Ltd, a company that is listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange.
Mark, who is the leader of Opposition business in the Senate, initially raised the issue of the US dollar loans by First Citizens to Cornerstone Financial Holdings in a motion on the adjournment in the Senate on Wednesday.
On Thursday, Finance Minister Colm Imbert issued a news release condemning Mark’s presentation in the Senate as “dangerous misinformation” about FCB’s investments.
Imbert said: “In his irresponsible outburst, which was obviously intended to harm the reputation of both companies, Senator Mark alleged, without a shred of evidence, other than regurgitating unfounded insinuations in the newspapers, that FCB had invested hundreds of millions of TT dollars in what he described as an unknown, over-leveraged, fly-by-night company, involved in a Ponzi scheme. Senator Mark went further to claim that FCB’s investment in Cornerstone was a criminal act.”
In the Senate on Wednesday, Mark had raised issues about a further US$45 million ($306 million) loan, not an investment, that First Citizens had extended to Cornerstone Financial Holdings.
Mark’s comments were based on a Sunday Express article of March 20, 2022, which was sourced from the security confirmation deed between Cornerstone Financial Holdings Ltd, as the borrower, and First Citizens Bank Ltd, as the lender.
That document was prepared by the Jamaican law firm of Myers, Fletcher & Gordon and was executed on February 8, 2022.
The deed was executed by Cornerstone directors Paul Simpson and Arnold Aiken, and by Lindi Ballah-Tull and Jason Julien of First Citizens.
The security confirmation deed refers to a April 24, 2020 loan agreement between the two parties, in which First Citizens agreed to make available to Cornerstone a loan facility of up to US$25 million.
The security confirmation deed also refers to a July 6, 2021 loan agreement, in which First Citizens agreed to lend Cornerstone up to US$15.1 million.
And the document outlined that First Citizens had “agreed to extend additional credit facilities to the borrower of up to US$45 million”, to be disbursed in two tranches:
• Tranche 1 in the sum of US$25 million;
• Tranche 2 in the sum of US$20 million.
First Citizens agreed to hold Cornerstone shares in Barita Investments as collateral for the loan facilities.
Cornerstone responded to the Sunday Express article by issuing a statement to the Guardian, which was published on March 30, 2022. That article confirmed the Jamaican company has three facilities with First Citizens, but it puts the total exposure at US$60.1 million.
The Cornerstone statement confirmed the first facility of US$25 million, the second facility of US$20 million and the first tranche of the third facility of US$15.1 million.
“As at March 25, the total number of shares pledged to First Citizens Bank stood at 184,333,333 ordinary shares,” according to the Cornerstone statement.
Cornerstone’s audited 2021 financial statements provide information on the company’s long-term loans as at September 30, 2021.
The first loan facility of US$25 million “attracts a variable interest rate of 4.5 per cent at the statement of financial position date, which is comprised on LIBOR plus a reprice margin.”
The second loan facility of US$15.1 million “attracts a variable interest rate of 5.12 per cent at the statement of financial position date, which is comprised on LIBOR plus a reprice margin”.
The third facility is not included because it was extended in 2022.
At the end of June, Cornerstone pushed back the issue date of a JA$6 billion (US$39.7 million) bond it is attempting to raise on the Jamaican market from June 28 to July 28. That bond is in three tranches paying interest rates of between 8.50 per cent and 9.75 per cent per annum.
In his news release yesterday, Mark said: “The mere fact that Imbert feels the need to rush to the defence of First Citizens Bank over this matter is itself a major red flag.”
Mark said it is no surprise that the Minister of Finance objected to his call for transparency and accountability, referring to the minister’s failure to lay the annual reports of the National Insurance Board for 2019 and 2020 in Parliament within the timeframe outlined in the National Insurance Act.
Mark also referred to indemnities allegedly granted by the Government to the directors of National Gas Company and to the judgment last month involving terminated Central Bank governor Jwala Rambarran.
“I again repeat my call for full transparency and accountability in all actions by the State including the move by First Citizens Bank to loan the private company Cornerstone Financial the sum of US$45 million,” Mark concluded.