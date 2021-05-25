Govt must honour VAT obligations

The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce was pleased to hear Colm Imbert, Minister of Finance, refer to the matter of paying VAT refunds, during the Q&A segment of the Ministry of Finance’s press conferences on May 10 and 21. We now look forward to further details on how the outstanding refunds will be addressed as some businesses stand on the brink of closure and need the monies legally owed to them as soon as possible.
As stated by the Minister of Finance, the Government relies on the collection of tax revenue to finance expenditure. However, we have an ongoing situation where the Government has been delinquent in payment of VAT and tax refunds to businesses while utilising those funds to meet its own cash requirements.
We have actively engaged the Minister of Finance on this matter since the end of 2017 and wrote him again over two weeks ago but we have not yet received a response. A number of possible solutions have already been proffered to the Government, some dating back to 2018. Being cognisant of the cash flow challenge to the State coffers, the Chamber proposed the following:
• Issuance of a certificate or some similar document when VAT refunds become due (without giving a commitment to a payment date) and making a commitment to the interest as set out in the Value Added Tax Act Chapter 75:06 (VAT Act). This will allow the company to approach their bankers for loan facilities to match the amount owed by the BIR and fund the increased cost with the interest earned.
• Allow companies to offset the refunds owed to them with VAT and/or tax payments due, based on the BIR’s confirmation of the refund amount. While this is not currently allowed in existing laws, the current situation is untenable.
• With specific reference to the manufacturing sector, we recommend:
• The implementation of a VAT exemption on raw material inputs for manufacturers; and/or
• The implementation of a VAT exemption on raw material inputs for manufacturers who have a level of exports which results in consistent VAT refunds; and/or
• The offset of overdue refunds against VAT payments for imports of raw materials; and/or
• The offset of overdue VAT refunds against all VAT payments due when filing a VAT return; and/or
• Removal of VAT on raw materials for companies which have zero-rated manufactured products for local sale.
In the 2019 budget presentation, the Minister of Finance said, “I would ensure that VAT refunds are put on a current basis which would lead to regular cash flows for business investment, greater economic activity and the avoidance of the evasion of value added tax.” He also committed in the 2020 Budget to a VAT bond issue of “$3 billion, in the first instance” to all eligible businesses to meet VAT arrears.
Approximately $3.5 billion of the $6.2 billion was settled over the last year. The Minister further indicated that approximately 98 per cent of refunds to small businesses has been paid. However, the feedback we have received from our members indicate that a large number of refunds are still outstanding and the amounts continue to increase.
Additionally, the interest due by law was not paid and once again businesses are reporting that the payment of refunds are not being kept current. The VAT Act states that refunds due from government, which are not paid within six months will attract interest of`1 per cent per month. However businesses which are owed money by Government are being charged penalties and interest if their payments are even one day late. The Government must follow the law just as businesses do. While the Covid-19 pandemic has taken the country to a very different place, the economic situation is no reason not to abide by the law and honour the commitments made.
The Government has made a commitment to support export growth through establishment of programmes such as allocating $50 million to the Export Booster Initiative. However they are disincentivising exports through the non-payment of refunds.
We have an example of a family-owned company in business for over 50 years, which has grown its exports substantially, accounting for approximately 50 per cent of its sales. Its goal was to be a net earner of foreign exchange but as their exports grew, so have their VAT refunds, which is now due every VAT cycle. The refund amounts owed go back almost four years. The business no longer has the cash to pay for imports and operating costs, so they run the risk of closure. They, like many other businesses are legally obligated to pay VAT on their imports, pay taxes and VAT when filing returns, while simultaneously being owed large amounts of refunds. There has been no clear commitment from the Government on the timing for the repayment of amounts due.
The sad fact is this story is not unique. There are dozens of businesses which have reached out to ask for our support. In fact, the T&T Chamber has been advocating on this matter on behalf of the business community for over five years.
This situation is also impacting the country’s ability to recover from the current economic challenges as some businesses are no longer able to invest and export due to the amounts owed to them.
Our members and the wider business community continue to pursue productive initiatives that the government wishes to encourage such as capital investment and increased exports, however these transactions result in VAT refunds and the impact of the delays in payment could deter organisations from these activities. If we are to weather the Covid-19 storm, Government must do all it can to honour its legal obligations to businesses so that they continue to operate and maintain a productive economy. Understanding and treating with VAT refunds as a critical issue of business continuity would be a step in the right direction.
We would welcome constructive dialogue with a view to adopting creative solutions to remove this thorn in the side of both business and Government.