Govt must regulate, root out criminality

Government is making it clear that it has no plans to take over scrap iron yards, as was said by protesting scrap iron workers earlier this week.
However, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon insisted that the industry must be regulated.
She made the points in response to reporters’ questions on the industry while touring the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association’s Trade and Investment Convention at Macoya’s Centre of Excellence yesterday.
“Clearly the situation was out of hand with the looming, with worsening levels of criminal activity and therefore it had to be kept in check. The Government is not interested in running any scrap yards and no such accusations should be said, but at the same time it is our responsibility to ensure things are done above board,” she lamented.
The minister noted the regulations that currently govern the industry go as far back as1904 in some instances.
“There are those who have come to abuse it in recent times and the matter has to be dealt with,” she said.
Gopee-Scoon said the Cabinet sub-committee that was formed to look at the industry already has policy recommendations, which attorney general Reginald Armour, will include in his final recommendations.
“This will involve the old Metal and Marine Stores Act and also new regulations. We also have to look at the ecosystem to ensure that it is covered and fool proof. We are hoping for this exercise to be completed in three months,” said Gopee-Scoon.
She indicated that exemptions have been given to three manufacturers who are involved in the metal industry, and two of them currently export their waste.
The scrap iron workers have been protesting since the announcement of the ban, calling for the Government to rescind the decision.
The workers also alleged that the Government wants to take over scrap iron yards across the country, which they claim is why the metal exports were banned for six months.
According to the AG, the ban took effect based on a prohibition order, pursuant to Section 44 of the Customs Act, and will expire on February 23, 2023. The Office of the Attorney General will make recommendations to the Cabinet in three months and, if approved, the ban would be lifted at that point.
Those found in violation of the ban face a $15,000 fine, but Armour said this was based on old law and had to be revisited.
"The short point is that we have effected a six-month ban on exportation. But it is my hope that with the hard work of the Law Reform Commission and the Chief Parliamentary Counsel of the Office of the Attorney General, I can return to Cabinet within three months to put in place a legislative and regulatory system which will enable the ban to be shorter than three months," he added.