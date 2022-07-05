Govt needs progressive action

Business groups are expressing grave concerns over the crime surge, along with the protests that erupted in East Port of Spain on Monday, which they say can result in the stunting of this country’s economic growth.
Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce president Richie Sookhai told the Express yesterday that the negative impact created by these scattered demonstrations did not only disrupt communities in the surrounding environs, but the entire population would have been impacted either directly or indirectly.
Sookhai said the authorities have failed to inspire trust and hope in various communities throughout the nation, which is evidenced by various marches and acts of unrest that are being witnessed.
“The Government needs to take proactive and progressive action to strengthen these institutions. Only then will confidence and trust be restored,” he said.
Arguing that situations like Monday’s protest directly impact general economic activity, he said: “For example, airlines are forced to cancel multiple flights, and goods entering and leaving Port of Spain port were put on hold, thus creating more strain on the business community by having to pay additional rental fees, wages, and transportation costs.
“Additionally, these can negatively impact local and foreign investor confidence. This, coupled with the escalating crime situation, will only discourage prospective foreign direct investment and local expansion.”
Out of control
The San Juan Business Association (SBJA), in a statement yesterday, also said the association is seriously concerned not only with the escalation in crime, but the reasons it has been allowed to spiral out of control.
“This country did not get here overnight, and we cannot get out overnight. We need a holistic approach to crime fighting, our institutions are broken and need to be fixed with immediate action.
“Our Police Service cannot do it alone. The Judiciary, National Security, Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Attorney General’s office, Education, Social Services, Customs and Immigration all need to step up to the plate and address their inefficiencies urgently.
“The outcome of the inefficiencies in our State agencies could clearly be seen today with the complete disregard for law and order,” the release added.
And the Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce president Kiran Singh said because of the mayhem on Monday hundreds of thousands of dollars were lost, as business access to Port of Spain literally came to a halt.
“Lives lost can never come back. While we share in the anguish of the families of the victims (three killed by police), the country cannot be held to ransom by unlawful activity.
“Residents’ claims of innocent youths losing their lives in a gun battle remain unsettled. The burden of proof remains with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS). They must demonstrate that their actions were warranted. There is a legal channel with which the families can pursue the matter,” Singh said.
He noted that this country is facing tremendous economic challenges, adding that the solutions are not found by strong emotional responses from those who vent their frustrations at the unknowing public where additional suffering occurs at the hands of the self-appointed few.
“We had banks, Government offices and private sector offices all close within minutes of the protests, for fear of personal safety. Where are we going as a country when such a few, and even less, have been arrested for disturbing the peace, destroying public property with no regard for accounting for their actions?” Singh added.
Also expressing concern was Fyzabad Chamber president Angie Jairam, who said there is urgent need for drastic intervention by security agencies and other law enforcement bodies in order to quell further social and economic unrest in T&T.
Jairam said the huge increase in murders over the weekend was worrying.
“Reports of home invasions are on the rise, theft of vehicles, domestic violence, school violence, and the increase and the abuse to the elderly, is a sign of total weakness in the security system.
“The constant reports on cable theft in various areas with very little response and support from the security agencies is a typical example of a breakdown of social and moral values in our country,” Jairam said.
And, the Tobago Business Chamber chairman Martin George, in a WhatsApp video to the media yesterday, said the chamber is very concerned with the crime problem engulfing the country.
George said the chamber waited with bated breath to hear what Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had to say about a crime plan at the news conference on Saturday, but was left disappointed as Rowley decided to be combative with reporters.
“The conference did not appear to address the pressing issues facing the nation. Crime is our biggest challenge, and we had hoped to see more sustainable and sufficiently sound proposals coming forth. However, no concrete plan was given at the news conference,” he lamented.
George questioned the Prime Minister’s statement that crime is a public health emergency. “How does that present itself as a solution? You declare crime a public health emergency, but what does that do? The nation is looking for solutions, not a meaningless declaration,” he added.
George said as safety and security is at risk, so too is economic growth. “Business persons and citizens are once again saying they are seeking to migrate as a result of the crime situation.
“We the chamber pledge our support once again to help the Government come up with proper solutions, but there must be that vision from this administration to accept the help,” he said.