Govt obstructing progress in Tobago

SECRETARY of Infrastructure in the Tobago House of Assembly Trevor James is convinced there is a wilful attempt by the Government to frustrate efforts by the THA to acquire a blasting permit and insurance licence for Studley Park Enterprises Ltd (SPEL).
James, who spoke at yesterday’s THA media briefing said the two licences are critical to the performance at SPEL.
According to the company’s website, “The Studley Park Quarry is a substantial land area containing some of the best aggregate material in the world used in construction. Its volcanic properties make it a superb, high-value revenue-generating commodity for the island of Tobago.”
SPEL, which is charged with the management of the Studley Park Quarry, was incorporated on December 19, 2016. A board of directors was appointed to oversee management of the company.
James said the delay in accessing the licence has put a dent in the company’s ability to function.
“From where we sit there is absolutely no reason why an ongoing quarry operation has not been granted a licence to blast today. We are unable to blast because of this license and this is threatening the operations at SPEL.
“What we can conclude is that there have been several instances where the Government is over-reaching, taking actions that seem to be intended to cause conflict between the people of Trinidad and Tobago and we are concerned,” James said.
He claimed this is the just the latest in efforts to obstruct progress in Tobago.
“This is another attempt by the Government in Trinidad and Tobago to stymie opportunities in Tobago to increase our revenue and revenue to the THA which is severely underfunded. It allows us to buy explosives to blast the rock out of the ground to crush and produce the aggregate,” he said.
James said the blasting licence expired on April 6 this year.
“The management of SPEL applied for that license on October 12 last year and up to today the Ministry of Energy has not issued a blasting licence for SPEL.”
James said several attempts were made via telephone and e-mail to enquire about the status of the licences without success.
“The application for a blasting license is usually sent to the Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA) and to the Commissioner of Police. The office of the Commissioner of Police acknowledged the receipt of the blasting permit renewal application on the 28th of October 2022.
“OSH acknowledged receipt of the request on February 2. E-mails were sent to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) on the status of the renewal of the blasting permit. TTPS stated that it will be forwarded to the TTPS Tobago for further processing. On March 7 the firearms unit contacted SPEL indicating that they are awaiting information from the OSH agency on the renewal of the blasting permit. As of today, this blasting license is outstanding,” James said.
James also raised the issue of an audit in order for SPEL to pay royalties to the Ministry of Energy for mining on location in Tobago.
“This is probably even more vexing than the blasting licence. SPEL started operation in 2017. The Ministry of Energy from that time till last November never audited the production levels at SPEL in order to determine royalties,” he said.
He added, “The rights to the lands at SPEL have been vested in the THA. This is another attempt of the Government to overarch to take every action to prevent the Assembly from benefiting from what is ours in Tobago.”
James called on the Ministry of Energy to take the necessary action that allows for the granting of the mining and production licence to SPEL and the Blasting permit to SPEL. “It is the right of the people of Tobago. This seems to be an attempt to slow down any form of production in Tobago and the Assembly will not stand for it,” he said.