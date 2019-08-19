Energy Minister Franklin Khan

ENERGY DEAL: Energy Minister Franklin Khan signs one of the definitive agreements on the various gas-related issues with Shell Trinidad at the Ministry of Energy building on the Waterfront in Port of Spain yesterday.

THE GOVERNMENT and Shell Trinidad yesterday signed the definitive agreements relating to various gas-related issues, the Ministry of Energy said yesterday in a statement.

The ministry’s statement said yesterday’s signing ceremony was linked to high-level discussions that a team led by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley held with the executive management of Shell in London on gas-related issues in April 2018.

Those discussions led to the appointment of empowered negotiating teams by both sides to resolve these issues. The teams had their first meeting in August 2018, and following negotiations, a Heads of Agreement was agreed to and executed on May 29, 2019 by the Government and Shell at Shell’s head office in the Hague, Netherlands.

Under the terms of the Heads of Agreement, the agreement reached between the Government and Shell comes into effect on the finalisation and execution of the definitive agreements on the various gas related issues.

