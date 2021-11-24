WITH positive Covid-19 cases increasing daily, the Barkeepers and Operators Association of Trinidad and Tobago (BOATT) is calling for an expansion of the safe zone initiative to all non-essential retail businesses and the entertainment sector.
BOATT president Sateesh Moonasar said on Tuesday, that since the start of the initiative on October 11th, no Covid-19 cluster has been linked to a safe zone establishment, with about 95 per cent of participating businesses following the prescribed guidelines.
Moonasar indicated that the association is concerned about the ongoing increase in Covid cases, together with the low vaccination rate and the unwarranted and unjustified negativity towards vaccination.
“The only way citizens and businesses can resume and return to some semblance of normalcy is with vaccination. That is the only way out of this doldrum that we are in presently. The Government has done its part by providing the population with easy access to four different brands of WHO-approved vaccines and now needs to make the final tough decision that is inevitable,” he said.
Moonasar noted while vaccination in this country remains voluntary, together with the government policy that links vaccination levels with the reopening of different business sectors and recreational activities, the individual choices of the unvaccinated are denying the entire population the right to earn an income and enjoy what life has to offer.
“This practice should not be condoned nor encouraged, the choice to be unvaccinated amongst the population is the only reason businesses and individuals are not allowed to function as they should and are hindered from continuing with their regular routines.”
He further stated lockdowns and severe restrictions should be a thing of the past as the world is moving forward and adapting to live with virus whilst balancing lives and livelihoods. As such, the association sees absolutely no reason why this country must be held back by the decisions of people who are hell-bent on causing disruption.
“Once persons are given the right of choice, with choice comes consequences and citizens of this country should not be denied the right to earn and income and live their normal life based on the decisions of another. Trinidad and Tobago cannot afford to lose the battle against this dreaded virus, we must have a collaborated effort, with robust and decisive decision making, led by government and supported by the business community,” Moonasar explained.
He added BOATT is willing to work with and support all stakeholders and business entities who share nation building goals, ideas, and initiatives, we can only achieve this by teamwork, proper consultation, and an unbiased equitable decision-making process.