Govt suspends NLCB games

ALL National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) operations have been suspended until further notice.
This means there will be no opportunity to bet on the Lotto Plus, Play Whe, or Cash Pot.
Under the Public Health Regulations, legal notices from the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs office on April 30 and May 12 listed NLCB under essential services.
However, on Sunday night, the Government issued Legal Notice 142, the Emergency Powers Regulations 2021. Under section 3(8), places closed to the public include a club, dancehall and theatre plus “a common gaming house, betting pool or office licensed under the Gambling and Betting Act”.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, NLCB chairman Eustace Nancis said the directive to shut down lottery games came into effect from midnight on Sunday.
Nancis said on Sunday night all Lotto agents were informed that all gaming was suspended and that the NLCB is fully complying with the new regulations.
The NLCB chairman noted that with the suspension of its operations it would be a dent in the small man’s pocket.
“When the small man who plays our games wins, he then goes to the grocery in order to put food on the table for his family. Therefore, some kind of consideration in the future should be given for NLCB to be kept as an essential service,” he said.
Nancis explained that the Lotto booths also accept Government bill payments while customers can also purchase bmobile and Digicel phone cards.
“It’s against this background that NLCB should have remained as an essential service. We have some 1,500 Lotto booths/operators across in Trinidad and Tobago, so moving forward this should be looked into,” Nancis said.