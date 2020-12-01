Govt takes control of HCL parcels before vesting

GOVERNMENT is looking to fastrack the possession of three parcels of land belonging to subsidiaries of Home Construction Ltd (HCL), the property development company that is majority owned by the CL Financial group and is doing so legally before the parcels are officially vested in the State.
In three legal notices published in a daily newspaper on November 19, Cabinet announced that the Commissioner of State Lands is authorised to take possession of the parcels of land comprising 104.93 acres of land along the East West Corridor.
The parcels are:
• About 12.26 acres of land, located off Thomas Street in Bon Air Gardens in Arouca “said to belong now or formerly to TMV Ltd;”
• About 11.94 acres of land, located off Caura Road in El Dorado, “said to belong now or formerly to TMV Ltd;” and
• About 80.73 acres of land, located off Tumpuna Road to the south of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway in the ward of San Raphael, “said to belong now or formerly to Mass Development Ltd.”
The three parcels of land were all subject to an order made by President Paula-Mae Weekes, directed by Cabinet, and were acquired under section 4 (1) of the Land Acquisition Act.
That section of the law allows the President, “if satisfied that the circumstances of the case justify such action, issue an Order authorising the Commissioner, without waiting for the formal vesting of the land in the State under section 5, to take possession of the land and apply it for any purpose connected with the use to which it is intended to be put on acquisition.”
The requirement of the Land Acquisition Act is that possession of land by the State should take place no earlier than two months after the date of publication of a notice referred to in section 3(1)(a) of the law. The notifications of the intent to possess the three HCL parcels before formal vesting by the State took place on January 24, 2020.
There is no indication in the published notices of what the State intends to do with the properties, except that the Commissioner of State Lands is authorised to take possession of the parcels of land “and apply it to the purpose for which it is intended to be put on acquisition.”
Generally, the State acquires land along the East West Corridor to facilitate the construction of houses by the Housing Development Corporation.
Both companies were involved in property development and owned large swathes of land along the East West Corridor, which were used as collateral to borrow money or secure bonds issued by various subsidiaries of the CL Financial empire.
Checks with the company registry documents for TMV Ltd reveal it was inccorporated by attorney Geoffrey Leid on April 23, 2003 and its first directors were retired CEO of HCL, Michael Fifi, and accountant Inskip Pollonais. TMV’s registered office is given as Level 5, Long Circular Mall, St James.
Initially, TMV was incorporated with one shares, owned by HCL, and worth $75,258,917
On September 12, 2008, Hayden Ameerali, Richard Le Blanc and Lawrence Duprey were added as directors of TMV and Michael Fifi left the board.
Business executive Steve Bideshi was added to the board of TMV in December 2009 and left it in February 2010. Bidishi was replaced by management consultant Osborne Nurse, representing the Government, in February 2010. Nurse left the TMV board in October 2010 to be replaced by business executive Stephen Roger Castagne.
For Mass Development Ltd, Michael Fifi and Inskip Pollonais were also identified as early directors and its registered office was also identified as Level 5 Long Circular Mall.
Assets acquired from HCL
The State has acquired property from the HCL group—which is owned 69.9 per cent by CL Financial and 30.1 per cent by Corporation Sole—through the joint liquidators of CL Financial, Grant Thornton, and by way of the Land Acquisition Act:
• On September 10, 2020, Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert, announced that the Government had completed the acquisition of a commercial drydocking facility located in Chaguaramas called CL Marine Ltd and its subsidiaries from CL Financial Ltd-in liquidation. According to the HCL website, CL Marine and its subsidiaries were owned by Mariners’ Haven Ltd, a subsidiary of HCL.
Addressing Parliament on October 14, 2020, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said the CL Marine assets were valued at $119 million. Imbert added: “So we have, in effect, recovered $119 million of taxpayers’ money through the acquisition of CL Marine.”
Imbert added that the Government acquired CL Marine to consolidate the repair of T&T marine fleet, including the two new fast ferries and two new military vessels acquired from Australian companies and to assist in the diversification of the local economy “because shipbuilding and ship repair is one of the areas we have earmarked for diversification.”
• In January 2020, the Government published notices in a newspaper sannouncing the compulsory acquisition of seven parcels of land in Trinidad and one estate in Tobago from HCL:
—Some 12.26 acres of land at Bon Air Gardens in Arouca (which is likely to be the same plot of land that was the subject of the section 4 acquisition last month);
—The 1,013 acres of land comprising the El Dorado Estate;
—Some 11.94 acres of land in El Dorado off the Caura Royal Road (which is likely to be the same plot of land that was the subject of the section 4 acquisition last month)
—Some 40.50 acres of land comprising the El Toco Estate in Toco
—Some 112.34 acres of land at the Santa Rosa Industrial Estate
—Some 80.73 acres of land at La Culebra on Tumpuna Road in Arima (which is likely to be the same plot of land that was the subject of the section 4 acquisition last month)
—And 146.93 acres of land at the Buccoo Estate in Tobago.
All of those parcels of land were designated for the construction of public housing.
What the liquidator said
CL Financial joint liquidators David Holukoff and Hugh Dickson, in their six report to the High Court, dated June 15, 2020, wrote:
• In March, following receipt of an order from the High Court, instructions were issued by the liquidators to HCL to sell 3,490,030 shares in Agostini’s Ltd. According to the liquidators’ sixth report: “The pandemic limited market demand for the shares during the marketing process. A sale of 50 per cent of the shares was successfully completed in mid-March to release value of $39 million to HCL;
• In July, HCL advertised the sale of land along the East West Corridor, announcing that it “intends to market and sell…about 1,700 acres in line with the sale and marketing strategy sanctioned by the Court.”