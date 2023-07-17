GOVERNMENT was yesterday expected to extend by three months, the time within which public officers employed at the Inland Revenue Division (IRD) and Customs and Excise (CED) were to decide if they will be transferring to the Revenue Authority.
The workers initially had a deadline of July 31, but yesterday it was announced during a case management conference at the Port of Spain High Court, that Finance Minister Colm Imbert was expected to pass an order extending the time until November.
The disclosure was made by attorneys representing the State as the civil claim against the implementation of the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority (TTRA) came up for hearing before Justice Westmin James at the Hall of Justice.
Last Friday, customs officer Terrisa Dhoray, who brought the claim, was granted permission by the Appeal Court to further challenge the implementation of section 18 of the Act at the Privy Council. Dhoray had previously sought injunctive relief from both the High and Appeal Courts but was unsuccessful.
At yesterday’s hearing before Justice James, senior counsel Anand Ramlogan, who is leading the case on behalf of Dhoray, indicated to the court that over the weekend the Privy Council was sent a copy of the judgment from the Court of Appeal in which, by a 2-1 majority, Dhoray’s appeal was dismissed.
He said the Privy Council indicated that the British law lords will hear the final appeal virtually in the week beginning July 24, and will deliver their ruling immediately after the hearing.
Senior Counsel Douglas Mendes, who appears on behalf of the State, said the government has decided to extend the time until November. Based on the submissions, Justice James then proceeded to give directions and fixed October 5, as the date when the substantive matter will proceed to trial.
Section 18 of the TTRA Act requires employees at the IRD and CED to decide whether they would be voluntarily resigning from the public service, accepting a transfer to another public service department or agreeing to be transferred to the TTRA.
The purpose of the TTRA is to replace both the IRD and the CED.
Dhoray’s contention is that should the TTRA be implemented, then it would result in political interference and control over employees there who are currently protected by the Constitution so that they can carry out their duties in a professional and independent manner.
Following yesterday’s hearing, the Public Services Association (PSA) issued a media release saying it was “overjoyed” and welcomed the new development.
“The three months will ease the pressure and strain from public officers who were being forced to make a decision about their careers that will have lifelong consequences. Our President Leroy Baptiste stood his ground in this matter and repeatedly indicated that this deadline was unfair, unrealistic and unreasonable.”
The release stated that the decision to implement section 18 of the Act was oppressive since “it came in the face” of the substantive claim over the constitutionality of the TTRA pending before the court.
The trade union pointed out that it was in agreement with the dissenting judgment of Justice Peter Rajkumar at the Appeal Court when he said if the injunction was not granted, there was the demonstrated possibility of imminent irreparable harm being done to the careers of employees at the IRD and CED as well as to members of the public who may be subject to enforcement proceedings by the TTRA.
The PSA said it was calling on the government to commit itself to allow the law to take its course and was demanding due process, equity and justice for aggrieved workers.
“This is a case of fundamental public and constitutional importance and hence the PSA is committed to taking the matter all the way to the Privy Council. We believe that it is necessary for the highest court in the land to make a definitive pronouncement in this matter. We call upon the government to respect the rights of the workers and stop trying to ram the TTRA down their throats.
“The PSA is of the clear and firm view that the TTRA is unconstitutional and illegal because it is susceptible to political influence, manipulation and control by the Minister of Finance.
“Such a politically compromised institution can never be in the public interest regardless of which party is in power. This case is therefore, not simply about the plight of workers, but the rule of law and the protection of our Constitution, which is the supreme law of the land. The PSA shall therefore continue this struggle on behalf of the workers and people of this country so that justice can be done according to law,” the release stated.