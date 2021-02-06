Govt to free up fuel market

Gas stations are coming up for grabs.
And after 46 years of fuel prices that were set by government and subsidised, market forces will soon determine the price of fuels, which may increase in the coming weeks.
The Government is hoping the increase is marginal but liberalising the fuel market could impact on the travelling public as it could affect taxi fares.
The Sunday Express was told that while “it is price sensitive” at this point details will be revealed in the Finance Bill which will come to Parliament in a few weeks.
The decision to liberalise the fuel market was announced by Finance Minister Colm Imbert in his budget presentation on October 5, 2020.
Imbert said come January 2021 the fuel subsidy will be removed, prices will be subject to market forces and the Government will sell all gas stations owned by the State-owned National Petroleum (NP) to the private sector with first preference given to existing dealers and concessionaires.
Four months ago, Imbert said that at prevailing international oil prices, subsidies did not arise for the sale of premium gasoline or super gasoline, but they continued for the sale of diesel, kerosene and LPG. But global oil prices on Friday were about 44 per cent higher than on October 5, 2020, when Imbert read the 2021 budget. Oil prices were US$39.22 and US$41.29 a barrel (for WTI and Brent respectively) on October 5, but those prices had risen to US$56.85 and US$59.34.
“We are of the view that in the context of the projected international oil prices, the fuel market should be liberalised. Under this arrangement, which is targeted for introduction in January 2021, the fixed retail margins for all liquid petroleum products will be removed; Petroleum retailers and dealers will now be allowed to fix their own margins. Wholesale margins will remain fixed for the time being and an appropriate but reasonable tax introduced to compensate for the current fuel surplus that is generated on the sale of gasoline, because of depressed oil prices,” Imbert said in the last budget speech.
Imbert had said he expects little or no increase in the price of motor fuels at current oil prices.
“However, it must be noted that if the price of oil recovers, the price of gasoline and diesel will naturally increase proportionately,” he had said.
Questioned on Friday on the Government’s plans for the fuel market, Energy Minister Franklin Khan said: “Yes we are moving ahead. The details will be revealed in Parliament shortly by the Minister of Finance and the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries.”
The Sunday Express understands that given the impact it will have on the population, the Government has been working through the numbers and scenarios to ensure that it can be done with minimal hiccup.
Fuel consumption
T&T consumes one billion litres of fuel a year, for just over one million cars on the road. That’s for a population of 1.3 million.
Imbert had said T&T spent $25 billion to maintain a fuel subsidy over the past 14 years.
He observed that since 1974, the liquid petroleum products market has been subject to public economic policy but it will change in 2021 with the removal of the fuel subsidy.
Fuel prices will now be subject to market forces.
“We have analysed the subsidy impact on the national community and we have formed the judgement that not only did the subsidies disproportionately benefit the higher-income groups, but their usage was inefficient from an economy-wide perspective. In recent times however, in fact since September 2014, energy prices have declined and are now stabilising at significantly lower levels with the upshot that subsidy payments would be considerably reduced,” he said.
At the Energy Chamber’s annual meeting on October 8, last year Khan had said that NP’s future, when it disposes of its gas stations, will be as a wholesaler to different gas stations with the margins it hopes to make coming from it being a wholesaler.
In turn, once the gas stations are sold with existing dealers having the first rights to purchase, they can determine their own prices in a competitive environment, Khan said last year.
According to its website, NP has about 160 gas stations.
The Government’s decision to the liberalise the fuels market was to increase private sector participation as it sought to reset the economy.
The policy shift has received support from the Energy Chamber.
“The days of subsidising fossil fuels in our economy must come to an end. We also welcome the privatisation of service stations and the Port of Port of Spain,” Energy Chamber president Dwight Mahabir had said.
In its 2021 budget, the Government announced the liberalisation of the fuel market, offered up the country’s main port, the Port of Port of Spain for privatisation and offered incentives for enterpreneurs in construction, technology and manufacturing.
In the 2021 budget debate on October 9, 2020, Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad-Bissessar raised concerns that this has the potential to create cartels and has requested that no sale take place until the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act is finally proclaimed. The bill was debated and passed in Parliament last year.