GOVERNMENT will raise a total of $543,478,250 if its Additional Public Offering (APO) of 10,869,565 ordinary shares at $50 a share in majority State-owned bank, First Citizens, is fully subscribed.
From the gross proceeds of $543.478 million, approximately $10.654 million in total expenses incurred in relation to the APO will be deducted, according to the prospectus of the APO. That would result in the Government netting $532.824 million from the share offer.
First Citizens Bank Ltd is the lead banker to the issue, while the lead stockbroker is First Citizens Brokerage and Advisory Services.
The 10,869,565 First Citizens shares held by the Government—through a company called First Citizens Holdings Ltd—represents 6.71 per cent of its shareholding in the bank. If the offer is fully subscribed, the Government will retain a 60.11 per cent stake in the bank, ensuring that it “would remain the majority shareholder of the bank after the close of this offer.”
According to the prospectus of the APO, which was issued on Tuesday: “It is anticipated that individual applicants who subscribe for 2,000 shares or less will each be allocated 100 per cent of their share application save and except if the individual category is substantially oversubscribed.”
The prospectus also states that if the APO is oversubscribed, priority will be given to individual subscribers “consistent with the policy of promoting the widest possible participation in share ownership.”
In a news release on Tuesday, First Citizens Group CEO Karen Darbasie said: “Backed by our strong history as the most highly subscribed Initial Public Offering (IPO) stock in the history of the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange, we are confident that this APO provides the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, with an opportunity to enhance their investment portfolio. We look forward to your substantial interest and welcome the public to capitalize on this offer.”
The bank said the resounding success of the July 2013 IPO, which was priced at $22 a share, and the follow up March 2017 APO at $32 a share “is evident in the size of the investing public, the returns to the shareholders and the continued strength and performance of First Citizens.”
The bank indicated that as at the fiscal year end, September 30, 2021, the First Citizens Group recorded a year-on-year growth in profit before tax of 8.4 per cent to $902 million. First Citizens has successfully grown its core operations over the past five years, evidenced by the expansion in its asset base, shareholders’ equity and loan portfolio.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced in the 2022 budget presentation, on October 4, 2021, that he would do an APO of First Citizens shares.
The proposed date of the close of the APO is July 22, 2022, according to the prospectus.