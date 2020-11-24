Govt to save millions in rent

The Government will save over $10 million a year in rent when the Ministry of Health moves into its purpose-built headquarters.
The headquarters will cost $249,468,110 VAT-exclusive and is expected to be completed in December 2022.
This was indicated by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh at yesterday’s sod-turning for the Ministry of Health headquarters at Queen’s Park East and Jerningham Avenue in Port of Spain.
Deyalsingh said the ministry has five departments currently housed in five different buildings which collectively cost $813,259.65 a month in rent.
They are the ministry’s Park Street head office ($393,824.60 a month); Park Plaza Building, St Vincent Street ($94,771.30); Sacred Hart building ($177,000 monthly); gym at Park and Edward streets ($13,500 monthly); and the Pan-American Health Organisation ($134,163.75 monthly).
Deyalsingh said the new headquarters would allow for greater synergy and enable greater coordination in response to health services.
The Prime Minister said especially at this time of Covid, how good it would have been “if those of us who were involved in the hourly management of this pandemic were all operating from the same place. It would have made life so much easier and decision-making more effective”.
He said the Government had entered into a partnership where the private sector has mobilised the funding for the project which is being done under a lease-to-own arrangement which is to last 15 years.
“That is why the building will not be owned by the taxpayer for another 15 years,” he said.
The Prime Minister said the Ministry of Health had paid over $100 million in rent over a ten-year period.
He said there was therefore good reason to want to build.
The Prime Minister said the building would fit in with the whole question of the rejuvenation and regeneration of life in Port of Spain.
He said what was missing in Port of Spain was a significant improvement in the quantum and quality of housing, and also improving areas of the capital city which were now underdeveloped.
Consultation on PoS in 2018 ► sub-head ◄
The Prime Minister took the Express to task for its editorial in Monday’s paper.
He said he was “shocked” by the editorial, which he described as mischievous.
The Prime Minister said there was no Government policy about removing or relocating anybody from Port of Spain.
“And that is where the mischief is—trying to tell people that the Government is coming to move you the poor people to put the rich people in the re-developed Port of Spain,” he said.
He said the editorial mentioned Sea Lots people being moved from the land that they developed by a high-handed Government without consultation and all that that editorial writer was trying to do was to create mischief in the country.
“Three people, three pictures in the newspaper of people saying that they have concerns but all the ones who want to move, none of them manage to get their picture in the papers. I’m saying this not because I want to fight with the media, but I want to tell this country that the things we have to do in this country, we better get serious and get it done without this kind of approach.”
He said contrary to what was stated in the editorial, consultation began in 2018.
“In September 2018, there was a major public consultation at the Government Plaza which was attended by 220 people. So it is amazing to me to read an editorial in the Express implying that there is pushback by people who are going to be affected by the Government’s plans to do work in Port of Spain because there was no consultation... Any newspaper in this country would have known that there was a consultation taking place at the Government Plaza,” he said.
He said negativity did not help in anything involving human habitation of the world.
“We have to be positive that these are can-do things. If you want to see your country develop, you too are required to be on the can-do bandwagon,” the Prime Minister said.
The Prime Minister said last Monday he again went through step-by-step the details of the 2018 consultation in his address to the Spotlight on Urban Development event.
He said he had indicated that between 2018 and 2019, 40 stakeholder groups had been identified and seven focus groups developed.
These included a focus group on traffic and transport management, on security and safety, on residential renewal, on commerce and investment, on a transit system and on homelessness and its reduction.
“But much to somebody’s disappointment there is no pushback in Port of Spain. We are deep into phase one, where the consultation with the affected people was such that the land for phase one now has nobody on it. Out of that consultation came the exchange of property and the relocation of the lodge to State property in St Clair,” he said.
The Prime Minister also pointed out that there was a law in this country which allowed the Government to carry out slum clearance.
“So those who want to encourage people to not co-operate with the Government, that has already been dealt with by law. As long as the area has been determined to be sub-standard for human habitation there is a law that permits slum clearance,” he said.