Govt to tackle flooding

THE Ministry of Planning and Development is planning to step up the enforcement of environmental rules and regulations to address the issue of flooding.
The ministry issued a news release on flooding on Saturday following the damage caused by last week’s flooding that ravaged parts of Maraval, St Ann’s, East Port of Spain and Diego Martin.
In the statement, Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis said that legislation exists to regulate use and care of our environment and reinforcement will be enhanced to deal with flooding issues.
“Some of the regulations that will begin to be reinforced through the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) include the Water Pollution Rules, 2019 and the Water Pollution (Fees) Regulations, 2019, the Waste Management Rules, 2021 and the Waste Management (Fees) Regulations, 2021.
“Other legislative mechanisms also include the Certificate of Environmental Clearance Rules, 2001 and the Air Pollution Rules,” the Planning Ministry said.
The ministry said pollution of T&T’s environment poses a serious challenge for this country.
“Disposal of domestic refuse and solid waste such as bulky waste like stoves, mattresses and tyres can lead to clogged drains and watercourses obstructing the natural flow of water and resulting in flooding,” said the ministry.
The ministry also pointed out that illegal and unregulated activities contribute to the country’s flooding problem.
“Destruction of our terrestrial ecosystems through deforestation and illegal logging, forest fires, and indiscriminate quarrying are additional challenges faced by the country which also contribute to increased flooding during periods of high rainfall,” the Planning Ministry said, adding: “Other factors involve the indiscriminate clearing of land without the necessary approvals as well as obstructing water courses for construction and land development.”
It said that one waste stream that has emerged as a cause for serious concern is single-use plastic.
Single-use plastics are disposable plastics, commonly used for plastic packaging. These are items that are intended to be used only once and disposed. It including items such as grocery bags, food containers such as Styrofoam, bottles, straws, containers, cups and cutlery.
Improper disposal
“The issue is that apart from the long life span of these materials, much of these plastics are improperly disposed and end up in waterways contributing to flooding.”
The ministry’s statement noted that, aside from improper disposal of waste, air pollution and its link to climate change can also contribute to flooding episodes.
“With the significant increase of the motor vehicle population, pollution from emissions from motor vehicles has become another cause of concern since these emissions, together with the production of air pollutants from industry, contribute to global warming and climate change.
“Some notable effects of climate change that has been observed include increasing intensity of hurricanes and tropical storms, as well as changing weather patterns such as increased periods of heavy rainfall over shorter period of times.
The ministry called on citizens to ensure that “we do our best to effectively control waste by reducing pollution through reusing and recycling our materials, reducing our use of single-use plastics, properly disposing of our garbage, engaging in sustainable agricultural practices and land use principles, reducing our individual emissions of gases that contribute to climate and promoting environmental responsibility”.