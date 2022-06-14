ON June 1, the merger of Australian companies, Woodside and BHP Petroleum was completed.
The merger commitment was first announced in August 2021.
It created the largest energy company traded on the Australian Stock Exchange.
Now called Woodside Energy, “it marks the start of a new chapter for the company, and will deliver a diverse portfolio of quality operating assets, plus a suite of growth opportunities across oil, gas and new energy that promises ongoing value for our shareholders,” the company told the Express Business last week.
It’s early days for the company so they deferred sharing their strategic decision for BHP’s business here in T&T for a later date.
In February, a newspaper reported that production from BHP’s Ruby field would be lower than anticipated because there was less oil in the field. It was expected to produce 16,000 barrels of oil per day (bo/d) but only procured closer to 4,000 bo/d.
In a statement at that time, BHP had said; “Ruby’s production forecast is lower than originally expected due to lower in-place volumes associated with more subsurface complexity.”
Last March, BHP’s country manager, Michael Stone stepped away after less than a year in that post “due to personal reasons”.
In his wake, Juan Manuel Vazquez was appointed country manager, effective May 1.
Then there’s Calypso, the deepwater natural gas resource off Tobago, which is currently being appraised but is estimated at approximately six trillion cubic feet (tcf) with a potential gas production of 600 million cubic feet per day (mmcf) to 1,000 mmcf per day.
“This development is one that I will focus on and prioritise. I intend to engage BHP and explore new opportunities as they work out plans to monetise this gas and bring it to production,” Energy Minister Stuart Young told the Chamber’s Energy Conference two week ago.
In an interview with the Sunday Express in May 2021, Stone had described Calypso as “orders of magnitude” larger than Ruby.
“In the northern area, here we’re talking about Eastern Tobago, we have conducted a four-phase exploration drilling campaign that has yielded some significant discoveries. We have announced that it is 3 to 3.5 trillion cubic feet of gas.
“By order of scale, you know the Ruby project is going to bring on additional gas resources of about 274 billion cubic feet. So relative to 274 billion, we’re talking about three and a half trillion cubic feet. That is just what we’ve announced today because we have appraisal drilling to be done, and we hope that with successful drilling that number will grow. We’re talking about an orders of magnitude larger resource. That resource is so large, and it’s in deepwater, which as you can imagine is more expensive, the wells are deeper, the equipment needed is more complex and expensive to develop something of that size and scale. It’s going to take a lot of engineering work to figure out these deep wells, but also, it’s going to take a lot of commercial work as well.
“A resource of that scale, unlike Ruby, some significant portion of it needs to find its way into the international LNG market, which attracts international LNG prices in order to justify the scale of investment required to move it forward. Having said all that, we’re very excited about it. It is a very significant resource and discovery. We’re hopeful that our appraisal programme that we’re about to undertake will be the next step in moving that significantly forward,” he said.
Merger
Here’s how the merger worked:
1. Woodside acquired the entire share capital of BHP Petroleum International Pty Ltd and issued 914,768,948 new Woodside shares to BHP, which BHP will distribute to its eligible shareholders.
2. Woodside received cash of approximately US$1 billion, which includes the cash remaining in the BHP Petroleum’s bank accounts immediately prior to completion. This reflects US$1.8 billion of net cash flows generated by BHP Petroleum between the effective date of 1 July 2021 and completion, less US$0.8 billion representing BHP’s entitlement to cash dividends paid by Woodside over the same period. All completion payment entitlements are subject to a customary post-completion review which may result in an adjustment.
3. The new Woodside commenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange June 2. Trading of Woodside American Depositary Shares on the New York Stock Exchange commenced on June 2. Trading of Woodside shares on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange commenced on June 6.
4. As a result of the merger, Woodside is a top ten global independent energy company by hydrocarbon production and the largest energy company listed on the ASX.
“The larger, more diversified portfolio is expected to deliver significant cash flow to help fund committed projects, Woodside’s participation in the energy transition and shareholder returns. Woodside has commenced activities to integrate the two organisations, including standardisation of reporting across all jurisdictions. The updated production guidance, reserves position and other related information will be released in due course,” the company said in a statement at that time.
Woodside chief executive Meg O’Neill said completion of the merger was one of the most significant events in Woodside’s 67-year history and marked the start of a new chapter for the company.
“The merger delivers a diverse portfolio of quality operating assets, plus a suite of growth opportunities across oil, gas and new energy that promises ongoing value for our shareholders,” she said.
“We believe the completion of the merger will enable Woodside to play a more significant role in the energy transition that is imperative as we respond to climate change while ensuring reliable and affordable supplies of energy to a growing and aspirational global population.
“The merger combines the best of our two organisations, providing the leadership and technical expertise necessary to help Woodside thrive in a dynamic and competitive industry. “
“We are focused on unlocking pre-tax annual synergies of more than $400 million as we merge the two businesses. It is exciting to welcome the BHP Petroleum team to Woodside Energy and start delivering on our shared vision for the future,” she said.