GOVERNMENT wants to appoint retired permanent secretary Vishnu Dhanpaul as Governor of the Central Bank, Opposition Senator Wade Mark said on Tuesday.
He was speaking on a motion on the adjournment which dealt with the increase in tariffs on imported pasta.
Mark said the PNM Government and its allies were all about control.
“They want to control the Central Bank by appointing former Permanent Secretary (in the Ministry of Finance) Vishnu Dhanpaul as the next Governor of the Central Bank. That is what they want to do. So that the Minister of Finance will have effective control over monetary and fiscal policy,” Mark said, before being stopped by the Senate President for going outside of the topic of the motion.
Speaking on Tuesday, a Ministry of Finance source, who insisted on remaining anonymous because he did not have permission to speak to the media, said Dhanpaul “never asked to be Governor of the Central Bank. He has not been asked to be Governor. He never lobbied for the position. He has not been promised any position. He never applied for the job and he does not want the job.”
What is more, the source said Dhanpaul is proceeding on retirement on December 31, 2020, after 34 years of service to Trinidad and Tobago. Dhanpaul, who is 56, has served as deputy permanent secretary or permanent secretary since 2005.
The term of the Government of the Central Bank has been amended by law from five years to a period of no less than three but no more than five years.
In addressing the motion, Mark also slammed government’s decision to increase taxes on imported pasta, alleging that it was being done to facilitate “a senior Government advisor, who is in charge of KFC, Hand Arnold and Vemco” and who is the owner of Swiss and Catelli which makes pasta locally. Mark said Government wanted to assist this person, whom he later named as Christian Mouttet to wipe out the competition from pasta from Turkey and South Africa and to give him a monopoly of the domestic pasta market.
Mark said poor people from January 1, 2021 will have to pay increased prices for macaroni products, which was a staple of the ordinary man in Trinidad and Tobago. He said there would be a 30 to 40 per cent price increase on the shelves.
In her contribution, Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon said there would no increase in the price of macaroni on the shelves. She said what had happened over the last few years was that there was a surge in imported pasta. She said $51 million was spent annually on imported pasta, while the country had the capacity to manufacture it, since there were three plants. She said the pasta came from Turkey and Mexico (18 per cent), Costa Rica (8.5 per cent), Guyana (4.5 per cent) and smaller amounts from China, Italy and Colombia.