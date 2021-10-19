Govt wants to kill us

WITH the cost of freight tripling, delays on the Port and the continuous headache of access to foreign exchange at the commercial banks, foreign used car dealers in T&T are painting a bleak picture of their survival.
The Express Business spoke to a few car dealers to hear their major challenges in the Covid-19 pandemic.
Steffon Marajh, owner of Vishnu Marajh Motors in Enterprise said 2021, especially, has been a catastrophic year for him as from January 1-September 30, he has sold 50 cars.
“This is the worse my business, which has been family-run for 26 years, has experienced from selling 600 cars before the Government slashed the quota of imported cars, then to 300 and now 50. It’s unbelievable,” he said.
The foreign used car industry has suffered a great deal in the last few years with the different policy changes the Government has introduced.
The business owner explained that with the cost of freight tripling, and other cost factors increasing, some of that cost has to be transferred to the customer.
“A customer can now pay between 20 to 40 per cent more on a vehicle depending on the make. This is difficult for middle income persons who our industry mostly caters for. Also the change in the age limit of the cars, makes it tough as well.”
The foreign exchange issue continues to be a major issue which, Marajh said, continues to cripple the car industry.
“With the commercial banks, I can only receive between US$3,000-$5,000 and that is just a drop in the bucket as I need US$30,000 to US$50,000 a month to comfortably run my business, so the question is often asked how am I able to survive and the answer is: relying on my credit card.”
Despite challenges to obtain US dollars, the car dealer said he will not venture into the black market as he has never done anything illegal in his life and he does not intend to start, even though it is becoming more difficult to survive in the industry.
He also cast blame on the Government for trying to strangle the foreign used car dealers by imposing restrictions on the age of the vehicles and taxes.
“I realise in this business it is who you know in Government and other places because the issues we are facing for US dollars, a few other dealers not experiencing. It is very evident when you go by their businesses; you see the most expensive cars in their yards. So where are they getting the US dollars? And it is the same thing for the new car dealers. This cannot keep happening as the middle-class customers are the ones to suffer in the long run. Regularise how the US is being dispersed and stop the friend, friend thing,” Marajh said in frustration.
Marajh noted that he sometimes feels like the Government’s aim is to shut down the industry.
Despite these challenges the business owner does not intend to close up shop as he has his loyal staff to maintain.
Going electric?
Asked whether he plans to import electrical cars, given the tax break outlined in the 2022 budget, Marajh said no, as most full electric cars are forex guzzlers.
“My belief is this tax exemption on electric cars will only benefit a very small but wealthy segment of the population. Whereas the tax exemption on four-year-old hybrids served a wide segment of lower and middle income.
“Used car dealers prefer government policy to benefit most of society not just the ultra-wealthy,” he added.
Expressing similar sentiments was the owner of Diaz Enterprise Limited, Anderson Diaz, who is located in Duncan Village, San Fernando. Diaz said Government’s move to reduce the quota and age of the vehicles has placed a serious strain on the industry.
“One can only hope that this administration would rethink this move, especially in this pandemic where car dealers are experiencing a great deal of hardship. Effective January 1, 2021, the imported ages of internal combustion engine vehicles moved from four to three years while electric removed from three to two years. That’s almost in line with the new car dealers and this is a strain as you now have to pay more to purchase these cars from your international dealers.”
Diaz said he does not believe his sales will rebound to pre-pandemic days. While he would not give an actual figure as to how many cars he sold from January 1 to September 30, he said it was a dramatic decline, due to all the changes within the industry.
The business owner explained that his cars are selling for between 20 to 40 per cent more, as a result of the exorbitant freight rates to import the vehicles.
“It’s not something that I or other car dealers would have wanted to do, but the price was too much to absorb wholly. I’m glad that the tax on electric cars will be exempted and we would be bringing in those cars.”
When it comes to foreign exchange Diaz, who has been in the car business for 20 years, said it’s an ongoing saga. He said he receives between US$3,000-$15,000 from commercial banks, but he said this fluctuates monthly.
He quickly added that he had no intention of going to the black market, despite the shortage.
With respect to how many car owners would have shut their doors because of the pandemic, Diaz said he could not give that figure as the data is hard to track, but noted his business will continue to trod on.
Doing business differently
Express Business caught up with Janelle Lessey, director of JMZ Imports Limited in Curepe, who had a different outlook on the industry.
Lessey said Covid-19 has changed the landscape of every business and it is important to adapt to the changes.
“This bad patch would not last forever and we the dealers are going to come out of this stronger. You can’t afford to throw your hands up in the air now. It’s about making changes and taking different steps. While I’m a smaller foreign used car dealer, the effects have been the same especially with the reduced quota. So from January 1 to September 30, 2021, we sold 20 cars .”
She said in order to stay afloat the company started offering the servicing of cars and selling batteries.
“Let’s be real: you cannot make the same profit margins you were making two years ago. What we are seeing though is an uptick in the older heads purchasing foreign used cars, like they waited until the reading of the budget on October 4, and then began purchasing.
“What we have also done is drop the prices on the cars instead of increasing it so that we have become more marketable for the middle income family. Sometimes these are the things you have to do in order to keep the engine moving.”
She noted that the company has no intentions of purchasing the electric cars, even though tax exemptions have been announced.
“The reduction of age from three to two years has made it less attractive to us and we will continue to order the other cars,” Lessey added.
Hypocritical move by Government
President of The Trinidad and Tobago Automotive Dealers Association (TTADA) and owner of P&V Marketing Co Ltd, Visham Babwah is calling on Government to revise its plan to remove tax breaks for fully electric vehicles, which he says, in its current form, will only benefit the wealthy.
“The new tax-exemption will apply to only near-new cars (no older than two years) which only the wealthier people could afford. The people in the middle and lower income brackets would be left behind as the cars they could afford which might be say four years old would not qualify for the Finance Minister’s tax-break.”
Babwah said sales between January 1 to September 30 in the industry would have dropped by 35 to 40 per cent, due to the quota and reduction ages, which every dealer would have said.
He explained the Japanese and Korean car makers have very few electric cars on offer but most were in fact hybrids.
Babwah lamented that the minister had removed the tax-break from all the hybrids to now give only to the electric cars, the latter being typically million-dollar cars of high-end brands Porsche, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi.
Without tax-breaks, he said someone could typically pay taxes worth 150 per cent of the car’s initial cost.