WITH less than four weeks to go before Christmas, some storeowners are bracing for a bleak and dismal season as consumer patterns over the last few months have changed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Express Business spoke to a few owners from different parts of the country to get a perspective on how sales are shaping up for the season.

Terry-Ann Gonzales, owner of Glam clothing store in Excellent City Centre in downtown Port of Spain said things are looking bleak as her sales last month were nothing compared to what she would have made in previous years.