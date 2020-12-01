GOVERNMENT will pay $30 million a year for 15 years in lease payments, an estimated total of $450 million, for the proposed Ministry of Health headquarters at Queen’s Park East and Jerningham Avenue in Port of Spain.
But contractor and developer, Emile Elias, the executive chairman of NH International (Caribbean) Ltd, told Express Business on Monday that the choice of a “Build Own Lease Transfer” or BOLT facility would allow the Government to save at least the $10 million a year, $150 million over 15 years, the State is likely to continue paying in rent for five properties that now house the Ministry of Health.
And at the end of the 15-year lease period, the building will be transferred to the Government take possession for free, said Elias.
The arrangement also means the Government does not have to tap capital expenditure budget allocations to construct the building, but can use private sector resources.
Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh, at the sod-turning ceremony last week Tuesday, said the ministry has five departments currently housed in five different buildings which collectively cost $813,259.65 a month in rent.
They are:
• The ministry’s Park Street head office ($393,824.60 a month);
• Park Plaza Building, St Vincent Street ($94,771.30);
• Sacred Hart building ($177,000 monthly);
• Gym at Park and Edward streets ($13,500 monthly); and
• The Pan-American Health Organisation offices($134,163.75 monthly).
That means the ministry currently pays close to $10 million a year, which would be $150 million over the 15-year lease period....and that is not accounting for the possibility of the escalation of lease rentals in the 15-year period.
Construction of the facility is due to start in January 2021 and it is estimated to be completed by the end of 2022.
Speaking at the sod-turning ceremony, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said especially at this time of Covid, how good it would have been “if those of us who were involved in the hourly management of this pandemic were all operating from the same place. It would have made life so much easier and decision-making more effective”.
He said the Government had entered into a partnership where the private sector has mobilised the funding for the project which is being done under a lease-to-own arrangement for 15 years.
“That is why the building will not be owned by the taxpayer for another 15 years,” he said.
The Prime Minister said the Ministry of Health had paid over $100 million in rent over a ten-year period.
Republic Bank is providing a $280 Million term loan at an interest rate of six per cent per annum to NH through a wholly owned subsidiary, Asclepius Holdings Ltd.
In a statement last week, Republic Bank said the funds would be used exclusively for the construction of the new Ministry of Health Headquarters and multi-storey carpark at Queen’s Park East, Port of Spain.
The headquarters building will have a total square footage of 237,591 square feet and will accommodate Ministry staff as well as offices for the Pan-American Health Organization and the World Health Organization.
Republic Bank said the project is being constructed and financed as part of a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model between the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, through the Ministry of Health and Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (UDeCOTT), NH and Republic Bank.
After completion, the Headquarters will be leased by the Ministry of Health for 15 years and transferred to the Government of Trinidad of Tobago after satisfactory conclusion of the agreement.
In the Republic statement, Emile Elias, who founded NH, said he was thankful for the extensive experience and support of his project development team including its lenders, Republic Bank.
“As a result of the excellent ability of our financing partners, Republic Bank was able to mobilise domestic savings at a competitive interest rate, this greatly assisted us in beating the competition, which included foreign firms. It allowed us to assemble the best local design team which created the most cost-efficient design for the Government.” NH was selected as the preferred bidder in a competitive bidding process.
Richard S Sammy, general manager of the Corporate and Investment Banking Division at Republic Bank noted that the financing structure provides the Government with a private sector model which can be applied to other national development projects.
“The BOLT structure, though fairly complex in arrangement, is indeed a unique and innovative model. We are pleased to have partnered with NH, an outstanding industry player with an extensive track record within the Caribbean. Republic Bank will continue to lead the way with robust financing solutions to help stimulate growth in Trinidad and Tobago.”