Grace sees 30.3% rise

JAMAICA’S GraceKennedy (GK) Ltd, which is also listed on the local stock market, yesterday announced profit after tax of Ja$4.0 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
That is a 30.3 per cent increase over the same period last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
For the period from January 1, to June 30 2021, GraceKennedy realised revenue of Ja$63.4 billion, representing an increase of Ja$6.8 billion or 12.1 per cent over the corresponding period of 2020.
Commenting on the half-year results, GraceKennedy Group CEO Don Wehby said: “We are pleased to see the positive performance of our company continue.
“All our business segments showed improved profits and revenue performance year over year, with our international businesses performing exceptionally well.
“Our accelerated growth in revenue and profit before tax in the second quarter is a reflection of the significant progress we have made towards improving our operating performance.
“For the remainder of 2021 the team will continue to focus on executing our strategic initiatives and managing our operating expenses, liquidity, and supply chain.”