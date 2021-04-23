GraceKennedy gets high CariCRIS rating

JAMAICAN conglomerate GraceKennedy (GKL) is planning to issue bonds of up to Ja$3 billion (US$19.7 million) to the two acquisitions it announced last month.
On March 9, 2021, GKL announced the finalisation of an agreement with Scotia Insurance Caribbean Ltd to acquire 100 per cent of the shares of Scotia Insurance Eastern Caribbean Ltd (SIECL).
On March 10, 2021, GKL announced that it had finalised an agreement with Bliss Ltd and UniBev Ltd (UniBev) to acquire 100 per cent of the shares of 876 Spring Water. Both transactions are subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.
Word of the proposed bond issuance came in a rating published by the Caribbean Information and Credit Rating Services Ltd (CariCRIS) yesterday.
CariCRIS assigned an initial issue credit ratings of CariA- (Local Currency Rating) on the regional rating scale, and jmAA (Local Currency Rating) on the Jamaica national scale to the proposed bond issue of up to Ja$3 billion of GraceKennedy Ltd (GKL or the Group). The regional scale rating indicates that the level of creditworthiness of this debt obligation, adjudged in relation to other obligations in the Caribbean, is good. The national scale rating indicates that the level of creditworthiness of the obligation, compared to other debt obligations in Jamaica, is high.
In the ratings release, CariCRIS said: “The ratings are driven by GKL’s strong market position supported by a well-established brand with a long history in the Jamaican food trading industry, as well as its robust corporate governance structure and risk management practices.
“Further supporting the ratings are GKL’s integrated operations in the food trading division, a history of good financial performance characterised by consistent revenue growth and profitability as well as adequate debt protection metrics. These rating strengths are tempered by the significant sovereign risk exposure in Jamaica alongside uncertainties in the global economic environment which are likely to present key downside risks to the operations and profitability of GKL.”
CariCRIS also assigned a stable outlook on the ratings, adding the stable outlook is “predicated on our expectation that GKL will realise continued growth in revenue and profits over the next 12 to 15 months, and comfortably meet its debt service obligations over the period.”
CariCRIS said it expects continued strong demand for the Group’s food products and services and improved operating efficiencies despite the challenging operating environment due to the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.
The Group’s total assets stood at Ja$167.3 billion (US$1.09 billion) as at December 2020 and its total operating revenue for the year ended was Ja$115.4 billion (US$750 million), with approximately 53.4 per cent of total operating revenue being derived from Jamaica.
The bond will be serviced and repaid using cash flows from the group of companies.
The bond will be issued in two tranche: Tranche 1 of up to Ja$2.5 billion at 5.50 per cent due in March 2026 and tranche 2 of up to Ja$ 0.9 billion at 6.25 per cent due in March 2028. The aggregate of the two tranches will not exceed Ja$3 billion. Interest on the two tranches is payable quarterly.
Based on its analysis, CariCRIS said the group is organised into two divisions, GK Foods, and GK Financial Group, with the revenue from GK Foods representing around 79 per cent of total revenue annually.
GK Foods’ principal activities include:
• The merchandising of general goods and food products, both locally and internationally;
• Manufacturing/processing of food products through GKL-owned factories and external suppliers;
• The distribution of Grace, Grace-owned and third-party brands in Jamaica and internationally; and
• The operation of retail outlets through the Hi-Lo Supermarket chain in Jamaica.
The principal activities of GK Financial Group include:
• Banking and Investment Management services—commercial banking; stock brokerage; corporate finance; Advisory services; and lease financing
• Insurance services—general insurance, health insurance and insurance brokerage;
• Money Services—the operation of money transfer services, cambio operations and bill payment services.
GraceKennedy is listed on the stock exchanges of Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago (T&T).