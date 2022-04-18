JAMAICAN conglomerate GraceKennedy announced last week that it has made a private equity investment in a full-service research and data intelligence consultancy called Bluedot.
In a regulatory filing, GraceKennedy said Bluedot was founded by entrepreneur and information technologist, Larren Peart in 2016. The company uses data collection and analytics to inform business insights and decision-making, according to GraceKennedy notice.
“The agreement will see GraceKennedy and Peart incorporating a new data research and analytics company, which will trade under the Bluedot brand,” according to the notice.
Loop Jamaica quoted GraceKennedy’s group CEO, Don Wehby, as saying: “Our private equity investment in Bluedot will lay the foundation for it to become the Caribbean’s leading strategic insights consultancy.”
Wehby also told Loop Jamaica: “Data is one of the most valuable resources of our modern digital age. We have all witnessed the way that the Covid-19 has accelerated digitalisation around the world, resulting in business become increasingly data driven.
“We consider this a prime area for investment. Larren and Bluedot are well placed in the market and they have established a sold track record and reputation for delivering services that meet the needs of the modern business.”
On Sunday, the Financial Gleaner reported that the private equity investment gives GraceKennedy a majority stake in the research company.
Peart told the publication that the investment by GraceKennedy gives Bluedot enough cash to execute on its long-time plan of extending its service offerings to markets like Guyana, Barbados, and The Bahamas, while boosting business in Trinidad & Tobago.
He expects to have a mix of virtual and brick and mortar offices set up in Guyana, Barbados, and the Bahamas within the next three months, Peart told the Financial Gleaner.
“We already have employees in Trinidad & Tobago, so next, we will be looking at Barbados. Trinidad has a huge fast-moving consumer-goods market, and there is quite a bit of attention on Guyana now because of its oil,” he said.
GraceKennedy will not be involved in the day-to-day operation of the firm but will guide the business through board memberships. Peart will remain as managing director.
“This is a strategic partnership not just for both companies. For Bluedot, we will be leaning on GK’s corporate governance but will better position us for our upcoming IPO. I’ve also spoken a lot about expanding to the other parts of the Caribbean, and now that process is at a very advanced stage,” Peart told the Financial Gleaner.