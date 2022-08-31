GraceKennedy to acquire another Scotia operation

GraceKennedy is currently listed on the T&T and Jamaica stock exchanges.
In a stock exchange notice on Tuesday, the Jamaican conglomerate said SICL is a licensed life insurance company, which offers credit protection to customers on personal loans, residential mortgages, personal lines of credit, personal and small business credit cards.
SICL currently operates in Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands and Turks & Caicos Islands.
The announcement comes exactly one year after its acquisition of another Bank of Nova Scotia subsidiary, Scotia Insurance Eastern Caribbean Ltd (SIECL), in August 2021. That acquisition was subsequently rebranded under the name GK Life Insurance Eastern Caribbean Limited (GK Life).
Commenting on the proposed acquisition, GraceKennedy Group CEO Don Wehby, said: “The acquisition of SICL is another step in the fulfilment of our strategy to grow GraceKennedy’s insurance business in the Caribbean as we continue to expand the footprint of our financial group in the region.
“Along with last year’s acquisition of SIECL, the addition of SICL, and the five territories where it operates, will mean that we have expanded GraceKennedy’s life insurance business to a total of 13 markets in less than two years.
“Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) continue to be a key strategic driver of growth for our group, as we move towards achievement of our 2030 vision. Our M&A Unit is in discussions regarding M&A transactions locally and internationally, and we are looking forward to what the future has in store.”
Steven Whittingham, deputy CEO of the GK Financial Group, with direct responsibility for the insurance segment, said: “Since 2019 we have steadily been strengthening GK’s presence in the insurance market. The segment continues to benefit from our recent acquisitions, including Key Insurance in 2020 and SIECL in 2021.
“In 2019 we also entered a joint venture partnership with Musson Jamaica to launch Canopy Insurance. We are looking forward to further building out GraceKennedy’s life insurance business with the addition of SICL, and to serving our customers in these new markets. We are well-positioned to establish GK as a major pan-Caribbean insurer.”
SICL will be the newest member of the GraceKennedy Financial Group, which comprises GK Life Insurance Eastern Caribbean Limited, GK General Insurance, Key Insurance, Canopy Insurance, Allied Insurance Brokers, GK Insurance Eastern Caribbean, GraceKennedy Remittance Services, GraceKennedy Money Services Group, GK Capital Management and First Global Bank.
In its financial year ended December 31, 2021, GraceKennedy realised revenues of Ja$129.3 billion, an increase of 12 per cent over its 2020 revenues of Ja$115.4 billion.
The conglomerate’s profit after tax was Ja$8.9 billion for the 2021 financial year, compared to Ja$6.8 billion in 2020, an increase of 30.4 per cent.
GraceKennedy is organised into two operating divisions, GK Foods and GK Financial Group. In its 2021 financial year, the food division generated 78.7 per cent of its revenue and 46.5 per cent of its profit before tax.