‘Great Resignation’ continues as 1 in 4 look to change jobs

ONE out of every four workers surveyed by PwC anticipates changing jobs within the next 12 months, saying they feel overworked and that they are struggling to pay their monthly bills.
In April, PwC surveyed 53,912 individuals who are in work or active in the labour market.
“The sample was designed to reflect a range of industries, demographic characteristics and working patterns. The sample was structured across 46 countries and territories and sample sizes were scaled to reflect each territory or region’s share of global GDP,” PwC stated.
And based on the results of that 2023 Hopes and Fears Global Workforce Survey employees say they are even more likely to quit now than they were last year.
“Despite a softening economy globally, ‘The Great Resignation’ looks to continue. One in four (26 per cent) employees say it is likely they will change jobs in the next 12 months, up from 19 per cent last year. Workers who said they are most likely to change employers include those who feel overworked (44 per cent), struggle to pay the bills every month (38 per cent), and Gen Z (35 per cent),” PwC stated.
In response to the survey’s results PwC Trinidad and Tobago Territory Leader Brian Hackett said the message is clear.
“CEOs must reinvent the workplace to retain and develop employees. With the ongoing economic uncertainty, we see a global workforce that wants more pay and more purpose from their work. Addressing these needs will be critical as leaders seek to transform their workplaces enabling business model reinvention, profitable growth and job creation,” Hackett said.
PwC Trinidad and Tobago, Partner and Diversity and Inclusion Leader Zia Paton said: “Purpose, company culture and diversity and inclusion also remain key to employee concerns. Among workers who said they are likely to change employers, less than half said they find their jobs fulfilling compared to 57 per cent of those unlikely to change employers. Those likely to change employers are also eight percentage points less likely to say that they can truly be themselves at work than their counterparts who intend to stay (51 per cent vs. 59 per cent).”
Today’s cooling
economy is creating
a cash-strapped workforce
According to the survey globally, employees are increasingly feeling cash-strapped as a cooling economy and inflationary challenges continue to impact workforce wallets.
“The proportion of the global workforce who said they have money left over at the end of the month has fallen to 38 per cent, down from 47 per cent last year. One in five workers (21 per cent) now work multiple jobs, with 69 per cent doing so because they need additional income. The economic squeeze is also driving up pay demands, with the proportion of workers planning to ask for a pay increase jumping from 35 per cent to 42 per cent year on year. Among workers who are struggling financially, that number rises to nearly half (46 per cent),” the survey stated.
PwC Global Chair Bob Moritz said the global workforce is divided into two - those with valuable skills who are well set to keep learning, and those without.
“We found that often, those without the skills are less financially secure and less able to access training in the skills of the future. In a world where CEOs know they need to transform their businesses to succeed, they need to combine the benefits of technology with a plan to unlock the talents of all workers. It is in no one’s interest for businesses to chase the same group of skilled workers while the rest of society gets left behind,” Moritz said.
According to the survey workers struggling financially are also less able to meet the challenges of the future including the need to develop new skills, and adapt to the rise of AI.
“Compared to workers who can pay their bills comfortably, those who struggle or cannot pay their bills are 12 percentage points less likely to say they are actively seeking out opportunities to develop new skills (62 per cent vs. 50 per cent). Similarly, those workers who are more financially secure are more likely to seek feedback at work and use it to improve their performance (57 per cent) than those who are struggling financially (45 per cent). More than one-third (37 per cent) of workers doing better financially say AI will improve their productivity versus those workers not doing well financially (24 per cent). Those workers doing better financially also think AI will create new job opportunities (24 per cent vs 19 per cent). They are less likely to think it will change the nature of their work in a negative way (13 per cent vs 18 per cent),” it stated.
Skilled workers more optimistic
“In contrast, skilled workers are facing a rapidly changing economic and workplace environment with greater confidence. Workers who said their job requires specialised skills are more likely to anticipate change ahead. More than half (51 per cent) say the skills their job requires will change significantly in the next five years, compared to just 15 per cent for employees who don’t have specialised training. Around two thirds are confident their employer will help them develop the digital, analytical and collaboration skills they will need. These numbers fall to below half for those who do not currently work in jobs that require specialist training,” the survey stated.
According to the survey in a competitive labour market, employers are missing out on valuable talent because of old-fashioned approaches to recruitment and development.
“More than one-third (35 per cent) of workers with specialist skills moderately or strongly agree that they have missed out on work opportunities because they don’t know the right people. Meanwhile, more than one-third (35 per cent) of workers say they have skills that are not apparent from their CV or job histories, indicating companies may be overlooking talent within the ranks. Recent research published by the World Economic Forum in collaboration with PwC, found that creating skills-first labour markets could create 100 million jobs around the world,” it stated.
Employers have a key role to
play in employee retention
PwC’s 2023 CEO Survey found that four in ten CEOs think their company will not survive more than ten years without transformation.
“The workforce is a little more optimistic in the Hopes & Fears Survey, with the equivalent figure standing at 33 per cent. Although such pessimism rises to 40 per cent among younger generations. Confidence in long-term business longevity is also key to retention. Workers who believe their company won’t survive a decade on its current path are more than twice as likely to leave in the next 12 months (43 per cent cite they are likely to leave vs 19 per cent of workers who believe their company will survive longer than a decade),” it stated.
Younger generations more optimistic
about AI’s impact on their careers
“More than half (52 per cent) of employees globally expect to see some positive impact of AI on their career over the next five years, with nearly a third (31 per cent) saying it’ll increase their productivity/efficiency at work. Many workers also view AI as an opportunity to learn new skills (27 per cent). The survey also reveals stark demographic disparities in employee attitudes towards AI. Younger generations are much more likely to expect AI to impact their careers across all of the surveyed impacts, both positive and negative, whereas a little over one-third (34 per cent) of Baby Boomers think AI will not impact their careers, only 14 per cent of Gen Z and 17 per cent of Millennials agree,” it stated.